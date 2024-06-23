LISTEN

I. SON OF MAN, God says these things hast thou done, and He has kept silence for thee to repent, for your day of reckoning is at hand. Amend thy ways. Let us examine our hearts to see if we have any "What has Thou done? questions. And Samuel questioned Saul, saying, "WHAT HAVE YOU DONE? It requires repentance, not excuses. Saul failed to repent but offered excuses for his disobedience. He said "I forced myself, therefore, and offered a burnt offering". An act he was not qualified to perform—a burnt offering. And Samuel said to Saul, THOU HAST DONE FOOLISHLY: thou hast not kept the commandment of the LORD thy God, which he commanded thee. Be vigilant, for your moment of disobedience without REPENTANCE, will cost you the throne. DISOBEDIENCE BRINGS DISASTER UNLESS WE REPENT.

II. PRECIOUS IN THE LORD, WHAT HAST THOU DONE, ABRAM? And Abram went in unto Hagar, and she conceived. WHAT HAST THOU DONE, AMNON? Amnon raped Tamar, his half-sister. WHAT HAST THOU DONE, JUDAS ISCARIOT? Is there some innocent blood you are still persecuting? Is there any What HAST THOU DONE sin hanging around your neck? God is offering us an opportunity to repent, turn around, and confess our sins, for He is faithful and just to forgive us and cleanse us from all unrighteousness. But Peter said, Ananias, why hath Satan filled thine heart to lie to the Holy Ghost and to keep back part of the price of the land? Let us be careful who takes hold of our hearts. Let us be careful when we open our mouth to speak, WE MAY END UP LYING TO THE HOLY SPIRIT.

III. DAUGHTER OF ZION: The Lord reigns; let the nations tremble; he sits enthroned between the cherubim; let the earth shake. Great is the Lord in Zion; he is exalted over all the nations. Let them praise your great and awesome name—he is holy. Exalt the Lord our God and worship at his footstool; he is holy. And the LORD asked Cain, "WHAT HAVE YOU DONE?" The voice of thy brother Abel's blood crieth unto me from the ground. May we depart from crucifying the innocent, for the voice of their blood will daily cry unto the LORD. Let us be careful in our daily walk, for God is WATCHING every step of the innocent. WATCH OUT AGAINST VERBALLY KILLING THE SOUL OF THE INNOCENT. WHAT HAST THOU DONE?

IV. Beloved, YOU HAVE NOT LIED JUST TO HUMAN BEINGS, BUT TO GOD. He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches. This is a DIVINE CALL FOR REPENTANCE, offered through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus, and served to you through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! 'I know your deeds, that you have a name that you are alive, but you are dead.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO OBEY THE WORD OF GOD - I shall plea for the mercies of God.

PRAYER: Lord saves us

