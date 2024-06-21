I. DEARLY BELOVED IN THE LORD, and immediately Jesus stretched out His hand and caught him and said to him, "O you of little faith, why did you doubt? This month, you must also receive the stretched-out hand of Jesus Christ. We all need a hand to be stretched out to us for support and protection. You must also stretch out your hand to support someone this week. Reaching out is an immediate act; no more arguments; offer that hand of support. At once, Jesus Christ, understating the case, reached out. What are you waiting for? Why are you debating the mandate to reach out? This week and this month, reach out to others immediately with the word, support, counseling, direction, empowerment, friendship, olive branch, and assistance, for God has ushered you to stretch out. AS YOU STRETCH OUT, HE WILL ALSO REACH OUT UNTO YOU.

II. SON OF MAN, Peter, and John reach out to the lame at the beautiful gate. And Peter took him by the right hand and lifted him up, and immediately his feet and ankle bones received strength. And the one who was once lame started leaping up, walking, and entering with them into the temple, walking, leaping, and praising God. There is someone at the beautiful gate this week and this month who needs you to speak the Word of God into their lives. Someone is waiting for you to share the word with him or her. Someone is waiting for your support. Don’t withdraw your right hand of fellowship. James, Cephas, and John extended the right hand of fellowship to Barnabas and Paul so that they might minister to the Gentiles while they ministered to the circumcised. Extend that right hand of fellowship to your subordinates who have the potential to move on. Extend that right hand of fellowship to empower others, for you cannot do it all. You need support, and you need others to perform other duties. ARE YOU READY TO RECEIVE THAT RIGHT HAND OF FELLOWSHIP THIS WEEK?

III. DAUGHTER OF ZION, in reality, giving someone the right hand of fellowship indicates an understanding, a bond of trust, or the formation of a new partnership, which is equal to shaking their hand or grabbing their forearm. It serves as a kind gesture. The right hand of fellowship is a symbol of welcoming into community and friendship. Receiving the right hand of fellowship denoted Paul and Barnabas' inclusion in the more seasoned group of disciples who were already sharing the gospel. Today, don’t withhold that right hand of fellowship; extend it out. This day, you shall encounter unexpected blessings from above for extending that right hand of fellowship to the poor and needy. May we never doubt the Word of God. IN SPITE OF WHAT THE WORLD IS OFFERING US, MAY WE NEVER LOOK BACK, LET US HOLD ON TO THE WORD OF GOD.

IV. MY DEAR BROTHERS IN CHRIST Let's join the songwriter in saying, I need you; you need me, for we are all a part of God's body. Stand with me and agree with me, for it is His will that every need will be supplied. You are important to me. I need you to survive. I won't harm you with words from my mouth; I love you; I pray for you; and you pray for me. You are important to me. We need each other to survive. So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. This is a DIVINE WORD OF POWER AND WISDOM revealed through Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Lord! Through your power, we shall extend that right hand of fellowship, and we shall receive that right hand of fellowship.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO ENCOUNTER THAT RIGHT OF GOD – I shall put away the garments of doubt and wrap myself in the garments of obedience, and faithfulness, and walk uprightly.

PRAYER: Lord! Am ready for your UNEXPECTED BLESSINGS this week, this month, and this year. I don't want to be an observer of miracles but want to experience them, enjoy them, and give testimonies of your wonders toward me through Christ Jesus’ name I pray Amen!

REF: Matthew 14:31

Acts 3:7-9

Galatians 2:9

Isaiah 41:10

I Need You to Survive

Song by Hezekiah Walker and The Love Fellowship Choir

