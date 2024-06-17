I. Courage Brother, prepare for the miracles of yesterday shall flow over into your today, for the anointing shall not stop. Brother, the earth was without form and void. Even if, at this stage, your world is formless and empty, I have good news for you. The formless must give way for order to be established. Sister, even if on this day you see darkness all around you, I have good news for you. My dear, even in that darkness, in that void stage, and in your moment of emptiness, the spirit of God is still moving upon the face of your life situation.

II. SON OF MAN, this month tap into the anointing. This week, God is pouring His divine light upon those in darkness; there shall be light. Your dark hours are passing away, for darkness cannot comprehend the light of God, which is Christ Jesus. And God said, Let the earth bring forth grass, the herb yielding seed, and the fruit tree yielding fruit after his kind, whose seed is in itself upon the earth, and it was so. Receive your miracles to be productive and fruitful wherever you step and wherever you dwell.

III. Daughter of Zion, can your dry bones live? Can the hopelessness change? Can your tears be wiped away? Can your dry land be fertile? What are your dry bones? Today, stand up and declare, O Lord God, thou knowest. Today, as I put on the prophetic robe and prophesy upon these dry bones, O ye dry bones, hear the word of the Lord. Thus saith the Lord God unto these bones: Behold, I will cause breath to enter into you, and ye shall live. This month, the Lord will cause a transformation in your life. And the Lord will lay sinews upon your dry bones, and will bring up flesh upon them, and cover it with skin, and put breath into it, and ye shall live; and ye shall know that I am the LORD. So I prophesied as I was commanded, and as I prophesied, there was a noise, and behold, a shaking, and the bones came together, bone to bone. Transformation is a process; be patient and go from stage to stage, being obedient and following instructions.

IV. Courage sister, and when I beheld, lo, the sinews and the flesh came up upon them, and the skin covered them above, but there was no breath in them. Then said he unto me, Prophesy unto the wind, prophesy, son of man, and say to the wind, Thus saith the Lord God: Come from the four winds, O breath, and breathe upon these slain, that they may live. So I prophesied as he commanded me, and the breath came into them, and they lived and stood up upon their feet, an exceedingly great army. Stay focused, obey divine instruction, and you shall see the hand of God at work in your life. He says to open your mouth wide, and He will fill it. How wide can you open your mouth? Are you ready to prophesy unto the dry bones? This is a DIVINE WORD OF POWER sent forth through the Authority of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Prophesy today, and there shall be a performance.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO EXECISE MY PROPHETIC POWER TO PROPHESY - So I prophesied as I was commanded, and as I prophesied, there was a noise, and behold, a shaking, and the bones came together, bone to his bone.

PRAYER: LORD of the resurrection, today, through your power, I prophesy to any dry bones to hear your word. I prophesy for the RESTORATION of Life. I prophesy for the darkness to give way for your light to take over. I prophesy that the sick shall receive their miracles of healing this week through Christ Jesus’ name. I pray, AMEN.

REF: Proverb 1:7-11 & 2:1-5

Genesis 1:2-11

Ezekiel 37:1-14

