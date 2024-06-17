You need a divine ladder to ascend

LISTEN

I. Son of Man, this month, God will send people who will serve as a ladder set for you to either use to climb up or down. At times, all you need is a ladder to help you crossover. Beloved, think of how you will use the ladder that God hands over to you this month. How are you using the ones you already have? In doubt, consult God. The next person is the ladder to answer your prayers. May God open your eyes to see the answers to your prayers. The next person is the ladder for your business transformation, the ladder for your healing, the ladder for the restoration of your marriage, and the ladder to help your weak body move again. Use your ladders as God gives them to you. You cannot get to that job, BREAKTHROUGH, that height, or that person without your ladder; you need it, therefore use it.

II. My beloved sister, my dear brother, and Jacob dreamed, and behold a ladder set up on the earth, and the top of it reached to heaven; and behold the angels of God ascending and descending on it. May God reveal your ladder to you through Christ Jesus' name. And, behold, the Lord stood above it and said, I am the Lord God of Abraham thy father, and the God of Isaac: the land whereon thou liest, to thee will I give it, and to thy seed; may you see the Lord standing at the top of that ladder; it's not man but God. May the Lord appear to you in a dream this month. You shall encounter divine revelation this month; watch out for the ladder, for you shall have a dream. As we watch out for the ladder, let us also be vigilant, as evil men seek to interrupt the divine order. Some will want to prevent you from meeting that destiny person set out to help you climb upward or crossover to your glorified position.

III. Precious friend, let us, therefore, cry out; deliver us, O Lord, from the evil man; preserve us from the violent man, which imagines mischief in their hearts; continually are they gathered together for war. They have sharpened their tongues like a serpent; adders' poison is under their lips. Keep us, O Lord, from the hands of the wicked; preserve us from the violent men who have purposed to overthrow our ways. O God, the Lord, the strength of our salvation, thou hast covered our heads in the day of battle. Grant not, O Lord, the desires of the wicked; further not his wicked device, lest they exalt themselves. As for the heads of those that compass us about, let the mischief of their own lips cover them. Let burning coals fall upon them; let them be cast into the fire, into deep pits, so that they do not rise again. Surely this month, the righteous shall give thanks unto thy name, and the upright shall dwell in thy presence.

IV. Daughter of Zion, let us cry out, Lord; come quickly to us; hear us when we call and show us the way. May our prayer be set before you like incense, and may the lifting up of our hands be like the evening sacrifice. Set a guard over our mouths, Lord; keep watch over the door of our lips. Do not let our hearts be drawn to what is evil so that we take part in wicked deeds along with those who are evildoers; do not let us eat their delicacies. Lord, our eyes are fixed on you, sovereign Lord; in you do we take refuge—do not give us over to death. Keep us safe from the traps set by evildoers and from the snares they have laid for us. Let the wicked fall into their own nets while we pass by in safety. This is a DIVINE MANNA offered through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, whoever hath ears to hear, let him hear.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO DREAM DREAMS THAT BRING REVELATIONS - Jacob awakened out of his sleep, and he said, Surely the Lord is in this place, and I knew it not. And he was afraid and said, How dreadful is this place? This is none other than the house of God, and this is the gate of heaven.

PRAYER: Lord, may we wake up from our sleep this month to know and understand you better through Christ Jesus’ name – Amen!

REF: Psalm 140; & 141

Genesis 28:10-19

