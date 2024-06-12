I. SON OF MAN commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans. The Lord works out everything to its proper end—even the wicked for a day of disaster. It is preferable to gain a little with righteousness rather than a lot with injustice. Honest scales and balances belong to the Lord; all the weights in the bag are of his making. The highway of the upright avoids evil; those who guard their ways preserve their lives. Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall. Prudence is a fountain of life for the prudent, but folly brings punishment to fools. The hearts of the wise make their mouths prudent, and their lips promote instruction.

II. Courage Sister, remember that a prudent servant will rule over a disgraceful son and will share the inheritance as one of the family. A wicked person listens to deceitful lips; a liar pays attention to a destructive tongue. Starting a quarrel is like breaching a dam, so drop the matter before a dispute breaks out. Why should fools have money in hand to buy wisdom when they are not able to understand it? A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity. The one who has knowledge uses words with restraint, and whoever has understanding is even-tempered. Even fools are thought wise if they keep silent and discerning if they hold their tongues.

III. DAUGHTER OF ZION, as you engage the world, remember that a gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger. Choose your words carefully, as the tongue of the wise adorns knowledge, but the mouth of the fool gushes folly. The words that come out of our mouth expose what is inward. The eyes of the Lord are everywhere, keeping watch on the wicked and the good. The soothing tongue is a tree of life, but a perverse tongue crushes the spirit. A fool spurns a parent’s discipline, but whoever heeds correction shows prudence. The house of the righteous contains great treasure, but the income of the wicked brings ruin. The lips of the wise spread knowledge, but the hearts of fools are not upright. A hot-tempered person stirs up conflict, but the one who is patient calms a quarrel. Who are you?

IV. COURAGE BROTHER, this month every opposition, obstacle, hindrance, and challenge shall bow at the hearing of the name Jesus Christ; therefore, overcome the situation through prayer in the name of Jesus Christ. The LORD God had already declared that, at the name of Jesus, every knee should bow, in heaven, on earth, and under the earth. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever, so be careful who or what you bow to and what you confess. The tongue has the power of life and death, and those who love it will eat its fruit. The words we speak have power, and as soon as they come out of our mouth, they are activated in the spiritual realm. BE CAREFUL WITH THE WORDS YOU SPEAK OUT THIS WEEK. This is a DIVINE WORD FOR MIRACULOUS PERFORMANCE sent forth through the Authority of Christ Jesus and serve to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Master, we have worked hard from January through May, and caught nothing, but nevertheless at your word we shall let down again in June.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO OBEY THE WORD - And when they had this done, they enclosed a great multitude of fishes: and their net started to break.

PRAYER: LORD through your power I shall launch out again into the deep even though I have worked all years without any catch. At thy WORD LORD, I will take up my bed and walk again. LORD through your WORD I PATIENTLY wait for my miracles this week through Christ Jesus name I pray AMEN.

