Celebrating Dr. Cynthia Pakyennu Gboglu: A beacon of hope in Eye Care

LISTEN

In Northern Ghana, where access to quality eye care is often a distant dream for many underprivileged children, Dr. Cynthia Pakyennu Gboglu shines as a beacon of hope. As the C.E.O of Sight for the Rural Child, a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the visual health of children in remote communities, Dr. Gboglu’s work is nothing short of inspirational.

A Visionary Leader

Dr. Gboglu's vision is simple yet profound: to create a world where underprivileged children, residing in the remote corners of the world, enjoy access to quality eye care services and improved visual health. Her dedication and passion have driven Sight for the Rural Child to make significant strides in achieving this vision.

Remarkable Achievements in 2023

The year 2023 marked a significant milestone in Dr. Gboglu's journey. As the head optometrist for Sight for the Rural Child, she spearheaded numerous initiatives that brought much-needed eye care services to the underserved rural communities in Northern Ghana. Her tireless efforts culminated in free eye screenings for 2,601 children and adults, providing them with the essential eye care they desperately needed.

Here are some of the impactful services provided under her leadership:

Prescription Glasses: 415 children received prescription glasses, enabling them to see clearly and perform better in their academic and daily activities.

415 children received prescription glasses, enabling them to see clearly and perform better in their academic and daily activities. Eye Exercises and Therapy: 92 children benefited from specialized eye exercises and therapy, helping them to improve their visual functions.

92 children benefited from specialized eye exercises and therapy, helping them to improve their visual functions. Referral for Cataract Surgery: 99 individuals were referred for cataract surgery, a crucial step towards restoring their vision and enhancing their quality of life.

99 individuals were referred for cataract surgery, a crucial step towards restoring their vision and enhancing their quality of life. Referral for Glaucoma Assessment: 157 individuals were referred for glaucoma assessments, including Visual Field Tests and Ocular Coherence Tomography, crucial for early detection and management of this potentially blinding condition.

157 individuals were referred for glaucoma assessments, including Visual Field Tests and Ocular Coherence Tomography, crucial for early detection and management of this potentially blinding condition. Medication: 1,820 individuals received medications to treat various eye conditions, preventing further complications and promoting overall eye health.

A Lasting Impact

Dr. Gboglu's unwavering commitment to improving the visual health of children in rural Ghana has not only transformed individual lives but has also strengthened communities. By addressing the eye care needs of these children, she is paving the way for a brighter future where every child can see the world clearly and achieve their full potential.

Her work stands as a testament to the power of compassion, dedication, and the belief that everyone deserves the gift of sight. Dr. Cynthia Pakyennu Gboglu’s legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations of eye care professionals and social entrepreneurs to continue the fight for accessible and quality eye care for all.

In recognizing Dr. Gboglu, we celebrate not just her achievements but also the hope and vision she brings to countless children and their families. Her journey is a powerful reminder that with determination and a heart full of compassion, we can create a world where no one is left in the dark.

Joseph Atchulo

Board Chairman

Sight for the Rural Child