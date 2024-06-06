I. Daughter of Zion, guard your steps when you go to the house of God. Go near to listen rather than to offer the sacrifice of fools, who do not know that they do wrong. Do not be quick with your mouth; do not be hasty in your heart to utter anything before God. When you make a vow to God, do not delay fulfilling it. He has no pleasure in fools; fulfill your vow. It is better not to make a vow than to make one and not fulfill it. Do not let your mouth lead you into sin. And do not protest to the temple messenger, "My vow was a mistake." Why should God be angry at what you say and destroy the work of your hands? Much dreaming and many words are meaningless. Therefore, fear God. Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their income. The sleep of a labourer is sweet, whether they eat little or much, but as for the rich, their abundance permits them no sleep.

II. Son of man, I have seen a grievous evil under the sun: wealth hoarded to the harm of its owners or wealth lost through some misfortune, so that when they have children, there is nothing left for them to inherit. This is what I have observed to be good: that it is appropriate for a person to eat, to drink, and to find satisfaction in their toilsome labour under the sun during the few days of life God has given them—for this is their lot. Moreover, when God gives someone wealth and possessions and the ability to enjoy them, accept their lot, and be happy in their toil, this is a gift of God. They seldom reflect on the days of their lives because God keeps them occupied with gladness of heart.

III. My Beloved Courage Sisters and Brothers, I encourage you to stand firm in the Lord this sixth month even though the ground around you seems slippery and you are tired. Beloved, in these trying times I saw the tears of the oppressed, and they have no comforter. Power was on the side of their oppressors, and they had no comforter. Who are you? Are you oppressing someone with temporal power? Be careful, as their redeemer will appear soon. If you are being unjustifiably oppressed, hold on, for your comforter will come soon. If you see the poor oppressed in a district and justice and rights denied, do not be surprised at such things; for one official is eyed by a higher one, and over them both are others higher still. This too is meaningless—a miserable business!

IV. SON OF MAN: Therefore, put your trust in the Lord, not men. Look up to the Lord for salvation, for man cannot redeem you. In thee, O LORD, do I put my trust; let me never be ashamed; deliver me in thy righteousness. O my Lord and my God, bow down thine ear to me; deliver me speedily; be thou my strong rock for a house of defence to save me. This is a DIVINE PROPHETIC WORD of encouragement sent forth through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Watch out for this week; men have secretly laid the net for you, but the Lord shall be your strength and deliverer.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO ENCOUNTER BREAKTHROUGHS – This week, commit your ways into the hand of the LORD, and the God of truth shall establish His truth.

PRAYER: God bless you and keep you from falling; may the Lord strengthen you through the storms; and when you overcome, strengthen the weak through Christ Jesus’ name, I pray-AMEN!

REF: Ecclesiastes 4:1-12; & 5:1-20

Proverbs 19:21

II Timothy 3:16

