The Lord will secure your interest this sixth month and beyond

I. FAITHFUL BRETHREN this sixth month, remember that the Lord continues to guard the feet of His saints. As a servant of the Lord, your feet would be protected, your interest would be secured in the Lord, and the way forward had been determined from above. I assure you that very soon the wicked shall be silent and put in darkness for your sake. For by the strength of the Lord, no man shall prevail. He will give strength to His king and exalt the horn of His anointed. EBENEZER! EBENEZER! EBENEZER! This is how far the Lord has brought you to sound the trumpet of victory; therefore, sign glorious songs unto the Lord. Raise your head and look at the mountain. Beloved, hitherto hath the Lord has helped us.

II. MY BELOVED SISTER AND MY DEAR BROTHER, you have God's power; what can man do unto you? When we speak the language of Jehovah, He activates the power planted in that word, and every knee will bow. That knee standing before you shall also bow down. The spirit of fear is alien to the believer. The spirit of fear is an act of deception to distract us, and it's a weapon of the devil. So whose word shall we believe: God, who has given us the Spirit of Power, of Love, and of Sound Mind, or the devil's spirit of fear and panic to manipulate mankind?

III. BELOVED SON OF MAN, through the Lord Jesus Christ, you have the power to liberate the lost, you have the power to come out of that situation, you have the power to break down demonic alters, and you have power over the forces of darkness. Beloved, we have power—more powerful than any earthly governments, institutions, or viruses. Remember that the Lord has declared that He, the Omnipotent God, will honour those He has destined to honour, and those who despise Him shall be lightly esteemed. This month, honour God in all your undertakings, and He shall uplift your candlestick in the congregation of the righteous. Expect a surprise from the Lord this sixth month, but stand at a strategic divine location; otherwise, you will miss it. Prepare your vessel to receive the sixth-month anointing to move on.

IV. DAUGHTER OF ZION this sixth month, if you hear his voice, do not harden your heart. Beloved, what is God telling you to do? You have clearly heard His voice concerning the matter: Why are you dragging your feet? Which one will you obey? Remember that it is God who worketh in you both to will and to do his good pleasure. Therefore, let's do all we can to obey his voice without murmuring or disputing. Whatsoever Jesus Christ saith unto you, do it. Who is preventing you from undertaking the venture for the Lord? Whose interest are you seeking this sixth month? This is a DIVINE GRACE AND FAVOUR MESSAGE offered through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! The word of God is sharper than any two-edged sword; use it.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO EMBRACE POWER AND STRENGTH TO MOVE FURTHER - fear not, the power of God will manifest once again and will see us through this moment also; fear not only believe.

PRAYER: LORD grant us your divine boldness as we step out today to proclaim your word to nations. Lord, as we speak your word, set the captives free, restore hope in all hopeless situations, and grant the sick healing. LORD, let there be a manifestation of your word through Christ Jesus’ name I pray, AMEN!

REF: II Timothy 1:7

Isaiah 53:5

Philippians 2:10

