LISTEN

I. Daughter of Zion, the heart of the wise inclines to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left. There is an evil I have seen under the sun, the sort of error that arises from a ruler: fools are put in many high positions, while the rich occupy the low ones. Whoever digs a pit may fall into it, and whoever breaks through a wall may be bitten by a snake. Words from the mouth of the wise are gracious, but fools are consumed by their own lips. Do not revile the king even in your thoughts or curse the rich in your bedroom, because a bird in the sky may carry your words, and a bird on the wing may report what you say. Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the duty of all mankind.

II. Sisters and Brothers in the Lord, as the years roll away, let us remember our Creator at all times before the days of trouble come and the years approach when one will say, I find no pleasure in today’s joyous things. Let us go back to the Lord before the sun and the light and the moon and the stars grow dark and the clouds return after the rain; when the keepers of the house tremble and the strong men stoop; when the grinders cease because they are few and those looking through the windows grow dim; when the doors to the street are closed and the sound of grinding fades; when people rise up at the sound of birds, but all their songs grow faint; when people are afraid of heights and of dangers in the streets; when the almond tree blossoms and the grasshopper drags itself along and desire is no longer stirred.

III. Son of Man, whoever watches the wind will not plant; whoever looks at the clouds will not reap. You do not know the path of the wind or how the body is formed in a mother’s womb, so you cannot understand the work of God, the Maker of all things. Therefore, sow your seed in the morning, and in the evening, let your hands not be idle, for you do not know which will succeed, whether this or that, or whether both will do equally well. You who are young, be happy while you are young, and let your heart give you joy in the days of your youth. Follow the ways of your heart and whatever your eyes see, but know that for all these things, God will bring you into judgement. So then, banish anxiety from your heart and cast off the troubles of your body, for youth and vigour are meaningless. Be warned, my son, of anything in addition to them.

IV. SON OF MAN Let us cry out unto our Heavenly Father not to remember the sins of our youth. LORD, forgive us our daily shortfalls as we journey on and strengthen us to stand firm. Jehovah, remove the sinful garments of our youthful days and clothe us in the new garment of righteousness. Lord, we plead, blot out our transgressions, and restore unto us thy HOLY SPIRIT. WE TRUST IN YOU, OUR GOD. Let us not be ashamed because of the sins of yesterday. Let NOT OUR ENEMIES TRIUMPH OVER US. This is a DIVINE WORD OF POWER AND WISDOM revealed through Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Lord! Our boat cannot sink while you are in it with us.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO ENCOUNTER DIVINE BREAKTHROUGHS – Remember that God will bring every deed into judgement, including every hidden thing, whether it is good or evil.

PRAYER: Deliver me from my enemies, O God; protect me from those who rise up against me. Deliver me from evildoers and save me from bloodthirsty men and women. They lie in wait for me, and they conspire against me for no offence or sin of mine. O LORD, I have done no wrong, yet they are ready to attack me. Arise to help me; look at my plight and save me through Christ Jesus’ name. I pray, Amen!

REF: Ecclesiastics 12:1-14; 11:1-10; & 10:1-20

Psalm 25

Isaiah 40:31

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION