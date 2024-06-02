Complacency of fools will destroy them: Watch out this month

LISTEN

I. Daughter of Zion, reflect on the words of the Teacher, who was king over Israel in Jerusalem. The teacher applied his mind to study and to explore with wisdom all that is done under the heavens. And concluded that it is a heavy burden God has laid on mankind. King Solomon said, "I have seen all the things that are done under the sun; all of them are meaningless, like chasing after the wind. You are advised today that what is crooked cannot be straightened, and what is lacking cannot be counted. Listen to the teacher as you continue your journey in this world. I said to myself, "Look, I have increased in wisdom more than anyone who has ruled over Jerusalem before me; I have experienced much wisdom and knowledge." Then I applied myself to the understanding of wisdom and also of madness and folly, but I learned that this, too, is chasing after the wind. Today, reflect on your life through the teacher's lenses and see whether there is anything meaningful to boost.

II. Courage Sisters and brothers Let the wise listen and add to their learning, and let the discerning get guidance, for the fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge, but fools despise wisdom and instruction. How useless to spread a net where every bird can see it! These men lie in wait for their own blood; they ambush only themselves! Such are the paths of all who go after ill-gotten gain; it takes away the lives of those who get it. Sister, for how long will you, who are simple, love your simple ways? How long will mockers delight in mockery and fools' hate knowledge? Remember, the day is coming very soon when they will call the Lord but he will not answer; they will look for him but will not find him since they hate knowledge and did not choose to fear the Lord. Since they did not accept the Lord’s advice and spurned his rebuke, they will eat the fruit of their ways and be filled with the fruit of their schemes. For the waywardness of the simple will kill them, and the complacency of fools will destroy them; but whoever listens to God will live in safety and be at ease, without fear of harm.

III. Son of man, this week, whatever you undertake, don’t forget that a day will come when no one will remember the former generation and even those yet to come will not be remembered by those who follow them. Play your role effectively to satisfy God and mankind, for the day will surely come for you to leave the stage. The later generation will not remember your deeds for the company, family, country, or church. A generation will rise up who will not remember Joseph. As you forget yesterday’s generation, tomorrow’s generation will forget today. This world is meaningless, and the vexation of spirits.

IV. Precious friend, through the Lord Jesus Christ, you have the power to liberate the lost; you have the power to come out of that situation; you have the power to break down demonic alters; and you have the power over the forces of darkness. Beloved, we have power, more powerful than any earthly governments, institutions, or viruses. Let us walk through that power. This is a DIVINE GRACE AND FAVOUR MESSAGE offered through the Authority and Power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor: Yes! the word of God is sharper than any two-edged sword; use it.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO ENCOUNTER RENEWED STRENGTH - Is there anything of which one can say, "Look! This is something new? It was here already, long ago; it was here before our time.

PRAYER: Lord, grant us your divine boldness as we step out today to proclaim your word to nations. LORD, as we speak your word, set the captives free, restore hope in all hopeless situations, and grant the sick healing. LORD, let there be a manifestation of your word through Christ Jesus’ name, I pray-AMEN!

REF: Ecclesiastics1:1-18

Proverbs 1: 1-33

Philippians 2:10

