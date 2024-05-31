The hand of the LORD shall protect you from all harm this month

I. PRECIOUS FRIEND, remember the plights of Haman, who had evil intentions against the innocent. But the hand of the LORD shall protect you from all harm, and their evil intentions shall fall on their own heads. And Haman told Zeresh, his wife, and all his friends everything that had befallen him. Then said his wise men and Zeresh his wife unto him, If Mordecai be of the seed of the Jews, before whom thou hast begun to fall, thou shalt not prevail against him, but shalt surely fall before him. They will not prevail against you. They shall fall flat on your face like the walls of Jericho. The gallows they prepared for your execution shall be converted for their own execution.

II. MY BELOVED SISTER AND MY DEAR BROTHER, as a servant in the courtyard of the Most High God, I declare that you shall not build and another deprive you and inhabit; you shall not plant and through the schemes of evil men another eat it. You will no longer be deprived of your honour. You shall enjoy what is due you. No one can take away your portion. Whoever eats what is due shall vomit it. God has issued an eviction order to remove whoever is occupying your position. For as the days of a tree are, so shall be the days of your life. And as God's elect, you shall live long to enjoy the work of your hands and more through the favour of God. Your name shall be restored on that list for honour. YOUR NAME CANNOT BE OMITTED FROM THE GATHERING OF THE MEN AND WOMEN OF VALUE.

III. DAUGHTER OF ZION, in this month, cast thy burden upon the LORD, and he shall sustain thee; he shall never suffer the righteous to be moved. Be assured that God will bring down your enemies into the same pit of destruction they had prepared for you: bloody and deceitful men shall not live out half their days. Continue to trust in the Lord. This month, the LORD has given Jericho, which is securely shut up, into your hand. As the Lord said unto Joshua, "See! I have given Jericho into your hand, its king, and the mighty men of valour. So shall it be unto you this sixth month. God has handed over to you the gates of your enemies. Any fortitude in your way shall fall, for the LORD has given you passage. Any instrument of destruction formed against you will not prosper. ANYONE STANDING AS AN OBSTACLE IN YOUR WAY SHALL FALL FOR YOU TO BE ELEVATED.

IV. SON OF MAN, this sixth month, God has dispatched angels to lead you to march around that Jericho, frustrating your efforts. God has empowered you, and you shall go all around the city once. Fear not; march on, for you are not alone. This you shall do for six days. Be consistent in warfare, for surely Jericho shall fall through fervent prayers. This is the moment to undertake the seventh-day march around that city. Who is this mountain before me? Who is the human-fortified city of Jericho? Who is this man clothed with worldly powers? Who are you, oh man? You come to me in the power of your might and worldly connections, BUT I COME TO YOU THROUGH THE AUTHORITY AND POWER OF CHRIST JESUS, SO YOU SHALL SURELY FALL THIS MONTH. This is the DIVINE WORD FOR EMPOWERMENT sent forth through the Authority of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! God will make room for you.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO OVERCOME THE POWERS AND PRINCIPALITIES - For promotion cometh neither from the schemes of men, nor from the favour of men, nor from the connection to men in Authority. But God is the judge: he putteth down one and setteth up another.

PRAYER: Hear me, Lord, and answer me this sixth month. Guard my life and save me, for I have put my trust in you, my God. Have mercy on me, Lord, for I call to you all day long. Bring joy to your servant, for I put my trust in you, through Christ Jesus' name

