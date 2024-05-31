I. DAUGHTER OF ZION, God has appointed you as the light of the world around you in June and has given you the talents and the anointing to lead; therefore, let your light shine before men so that they may see your good works and glorify your Father, who is in heaven. God will speak through your good works. Your works are TESTIMONIES of the God you serve. Men will glorify God as a result of your works. God knows and is waiting for you to take that first step of faith, and HE will take over. So, my dear friend, God is admonishing you today that whatsoever ye do in June and beyond, do it heartily, AS TO THE LORD AND NOT UNTO MEN. YOU ARE WORKING FOR GOD AND NOT MEN.

II. SON OF MAN, but as for me, I will sing about God’s power. Each morning, I will sing with joy about his unfailing love. He has been my refuge, a place of safety when I am in distress. In the month of June, you shall encounter unexpected blessings from above. By divine order from above, your grace has been released, and the unexpected good news is your portion. Your name has been changed IN THE HEAVENLY PLACES by divine order. That negative tag has been removed. In the month of June, the heavenly elements shall move in your favour. You shall conquer, run, and not be weary. You have been empowered not to fear any enemy. March on in the month that God is ushering you into with victory insight.

III. Precious friend, hear ye the word of the Lord; tomorrow about this time shall a measure of fine flour be sold for a shekel and two measures of barley for a shekel in the gate of Samaria. Then a lord on whose hand the king leaned answered the man of God and said, Behold, if the Lord would make windows in heaven, might this thing be? And he said, "Behold, thou shalt see it with thine eyes, but shalt not eat thereof. Never doubt the Word of God; we shall enjoy the goodness of the land. God's word that goeth forth out of His mouth shall not return unto Him void, but it shall accomplish that which He pleases, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto He sent it.

IV. My dear friend, let the LORD take control of the driving seat, and the LORD shall guide thee continually, and the LORD shall satisfy thy soul in drought, and make fat thy bones; and thou shalt be like a WATERED GARDEN, and like a spring of water, whose waters fail not. God's abilities deposited in you cannot be overshadowed. God will soon uncover you despite attempts to cover you by men. Ye are the light of the world. You are therefore destined to shine; no one can put out your light. Let it be known to you that God deals with us according to our abilities. GOD bestowed five talents on one man, two on another, and so on, to each man in accordance with his various abilities. This is a DIVINE CALL FOR CHANGE OF ATTITUDE sent forth through the Power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! I can DO ALL THINGS through Christ Jesus, who strengthens me.

V. 2024 MY DIVINE YEAR TO ENCOUNTER BREAKTHROUGHS - I will continue to work as GOOD STEWARD for the manifestation OF THE MANIFOLD GRACE OF GOD in my daily life.

PRAYER: Lord, I look up to you and not man. JEHOVAH I depend on you, the Creator, not the creation, and I know it shall continue to be well with me. I will continue to work earnestly for promotion, which comes from above, through Christ Jesus' name – AMEN!

REF: Isaiah 58:11

Philippians 4:13

I Peter 4:10

II Kings 7:1&2

Isaiah 55:11&12; & 58:11

Acts 3:16

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION