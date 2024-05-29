Inside the Battle Against Trigeminal Neuralgia

LISTEN

Striking roughly 1 in 15,000 individuals, trigeminal neuralgia is a condition with a "death wish" due to its excruciating, electric shock-like pain that can push sufferers to the brink of despair. In such circumstances, when trigeminal neuralgia strikes, individuals often endure excruciating facial pain described as jolting, stabbing, or resembling electric shocks concentrated on one side of the face. Seemingly mundane activities like brushing teeth, shaving, talking, or feeling a cool breeze can unexpectedly trigger these intense pain episodes. The severity of the pain can disrupt daily activities and sleep, fostering feelings of depression and anxiety. In some instances, the pain may persist as a constant burning sensation rather than manifesting as sharp, episodic bursts.