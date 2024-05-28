Ruth Abanga: RUDAMBEK CEO makes compelling strides in entrepreneurship

Ruth Abanga has established herself as a shining example of women's entrepreneurship through her determined efforts and commitment to mentoring the next generation.

As the CEO of RUDAMBEK Group, a diversified conglomerate operating in the beauty, procurement, import and export sectors, Ms. Abanga has demonstrated immense versatility in building multiple successful businesses.

Her journey began in the beauty industry before seamlessly expanding into other domains, showcasing strong business acumen.

Recognitions:

Recognizing her achievements, she was honoured as the Youth Entrepreneur of the Year in 2024 by the prestigious Youth Excellence Awards.

She also received the Leadership in Entrepreneurship award the previous year at the Ladies in Leadership program, cementing her position as a role model.

Mentoring initiatives:

Beyond professional accomplishments, Ms. Abanga is deeply passionate about empowering young individuals through entrepreneurship.

She believes this can help address unemployment while preparing youth for future roles and responsibilities.

She actively mentors entrepreneurs through various programs, inspiring them with her own story of perseverance and resilience.

Inspiration to others:

Balancing multiple growing ventures while mentoring others is an immense challenge, yet Ms. Abanga achieves both with dedication and extraordinary multi-tasking skills.

Her success serves as powerful motivation, proving what focused effort and commitment can achieve.

With what she has achieved despite the odds, she sets an inspiring standard for others to emulate.