ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ruth Abanga: RUDAMBEK CEO makes compelling strides in entrepreneurship

People & Places Ruth Abanga, CEO of RUDAMBEK
TUE, 28 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Ruth Abanga, CEO of RUDAMBEK

Ruth Abanga has established herself as a shining example of women's entrepreneurship through her determined efforts and commitment to mentoring the next generation.

As the CEO of RUDAMBEK Group, a diversified conglomerate operating in the beauty, procurement, import and export sectors, Ms. Abanga has demonstrated immense versatility in building multiple successful businesses.

Her journey began in the beauty industry before seamlessly expanding into other domains, showcasing strong business acumen.

Recognitions:
Recognizing her achievements, she was honoured as the Youth Entrepreneur of the Year in 2024 by the prestigious Youth Excellence Awards.

She also received the Leadership in Entrepreneurship award the previous year at the Ladies in Leadership program, cementing her position as a role model.

Mentoring initiatives:
Beyond professional accomplishments, Ms. Abanga is deeply passionate about empowering young individuals through entrepreneurship.

She believes this can help address unemployment while preparing youth for future roles and responsibilities.

She actively mentors entrepreneurs through various programs, inspiring them with her own story of perseverance and resilience.

Inspiration to others:
Balancing multiple growing ventures while mentoring others is an immense challenge, yet Ms. Abanga achieves both with dedication and extraordinary multi-tasking skills.

Her success serves as powerful motivation, proving what focused effort and commitment can achieve.

With what she has achieved despite the odds, she sets an inspiring standard for others to emulate.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

7 minutes ago

Tee Rasheed Anaffu, the District Director of Education in Tempane Tempane District Education Director ordered back to regional directorate to pave...

23 minutes ago

Richard Jakpas allegation against Godfred Dame a ploy by NDC to curtail prosecution of Ato Forson – NPP Richard Jakpa’s allegation against Godfred Dame a ploy by NDC to curtail prosecu...

28 minutes ago

Frank Davies, NPP Legal and Constitutional Committee chairman NDC claims Ato Forson is facing trial because he's Minority Leader nonsensical —...

34 minutes ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Leaked tape: No way, Godfred Dame's time as Attorney General up — Sulemana Braim...

38 minutes ago

'Youve disgraced yourself for wearing a Freemason suit as the King of Ashantis' —Blakk Rasta goes hard on Otumfuo 'You’ve disgraced yourself for wearing a Freemason suit as the King of Ashantis'...

43 minutes ago

1st accused person in the ambulance case, Dr Cassiel Ato Forsonleft and Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame Ambulance case: Godfred Dame rather chose to meet Jakpa at Supreme Court judge's...

46 minutes ago

Asiedu Nketiah Ambulance case: Sack, prosecute Dame — Asiedu Nketia

48 minutes ago

Lilwin accident: They neglected my husband, 3-year old boy in pain while they attended to LilWin and his team members —Mother cries Lilwin accident: They neglected my husband, 3-year old boy in pain while they at...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: A future NDC govt will prosecute Godfred Dame – Asiedu Nketiah Ambulance case: A future NDC govt will prosecute Godfred Dame – Asiedu Nketiah

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: We have more explosive recordings about Godfred Dame – NDC Ambulance case: We have more ‘explosive’ recordings about Godfred Dame – NDC

Just in....
body-container-line