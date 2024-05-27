God’s word concerning you is already settled in heaven

I. Hear my cry, O God, as we launch into the sixth month; attend to my prayer; from the end of the earth, I will cry to you. When my heart is overwhelmed, Lord, lead me to the rock that is higher than me. Lord, you have been a shelter for me, a strong tower against the enemy. I will abide in your tabernacle forever; I will trust in the shelter of your wings. For you, O God, have heard my vows; you have given me the heritage of those who fear your name. You will prolong my life and that of my generation. I shall abide before thee forever. So, I will sing praise to your name forever so that I may daily perform my vows. God says his word concerning you is already settled in heaven. God is assuring you that you shouldn't be afraid, for His word is established.

II. Son of man as we take calculated steps to enter the sixth month of the year, let us join the Psalmist to reflect on "Your word, Lord, is eternal; it stands firm in the heavens." That word that concerns you is eternal, so fear not. That word is standing firmly in the heavens, and the earth will obey and establish it. Sister, be assured that heaven and earth will pass away, but God’s words will never pass away. What is that word concerning you? Why are you afraid of its fulfillment because of delays? Even though it is delayed, wait for it. Earthly things and promises will definitely pass away, but God’s words and promises are sure and sure, and they are renewed every day. God’s word is never old; it does not expire, but it is always current.

III. Beloved in the Lord, God's Word is eternal, unchanging, and settled in heaven is a powerful reminder that God's promises and plans for us are secure and unshakeable. We can trust in His Word and rely on His faithfulness, knowing that He is a God who keeps His promises. The omnipotent God is a promise-keeping Lord. As you prepare to enter the sixth month of the year, may this truth bring you comfort, hope, and encouragement. No power can swap what God has established for you, for it has been confirmed on earth, and it abideth. Who can interfere with God's plan for his children? This month, the Holy Spirit will guide you, and FRESH OIL HAS BEEN POURED ON YOU FOR GREATER EXPLOIT. Whoever dares to confront you, God has given you a weapon, the SWORD OF THE SPIRIT to disjoint their plans even to the marrow.

IV. Dearly beloved, as you enter the sixth month of the year, you must be careful where to build and what foundation to stand on. What or who is your backbone? You need a SOLID ROCK to get through the rest of the year. You are a rock to sit on in order to overcome the attacks of the evil one this year. You need a solid foundation. You need support; you cannot carry it alone. The storms of life will reveal whether your foundation is that solid rock. This is a DIVINE KINGDOM-FOCUSED PROPHETIC WORDS sent forth through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Lord, we stand on the eternal truth of your word. We affirm and declare that your word is settled in heaven, and we claim that promise over our lives.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER DIVINE POWER TO OVERCOME - I know that God’s plans for me are good, and His promises are yes and amen.

PRAYER: LORD, we come before you today, trusting that you have already gone ahead and prepared a path for us in the month that you are ushering us into. Lord, may your word guide every step we take. Lord, help us to rest in the assurance that your word is unchanging and unshakeable.

Lord, as we enter the sixth month, we pray that your word will be a lamp to our feet and a light to our path, leading us into the fullness of your plans and purposes for us. In Jesus Christ’s name, I pray. Amen.

REF: Psalm 61:1-8

Psalm 119:89-96

Matthew 24:35

Hebrews 4:12

Ephesians 6:17-19

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION