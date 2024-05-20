ModernGhana logo
Sex is a whole body workout; makes you younger, healthy — Keche

MON, 20 MAY 2024

Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, a member of the hip-life duo Keche, has opined that sex is a workout that contributes to the overall health and well-being of a person.

During an interview on Rainbow Radio, the musician emphasized that sex is a healthy activity just like swimming.

“Sex makes you younger; it makes you healthy; it works on your whole body. Apart from swimming, which makes one healthy, sex is the next thing that can make you healthy,” Andrew stated.

He passionately advocated for recognizing the physical benefits of a healthy sex life.

In the same interview, his bandmate, Keche Joshua, advises young people, especially those considering marriage.

He urged them to maintain privacy in their personal lives and avoid oversharing on social media.

“The era that we are in is terrible, with people trying to cause your downfall. Don’t project too much on social media because people will drag you and call you by all sorts of names, even if these issues are not true,” Joshua cautioned.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

body-container-line