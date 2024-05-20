LISTEN

I. Daughter of Zion, this quarter, don't give up, for their intention is to stop you. Beloved, know for sure that whatever good venture you undertake, men will strive with you; men will oppose you and accuse you wrongly. Men will speak ill of you because of your dreams, your plans, your hard work, your WELL of knowledge, and your progressive mind. They want to put impediments in your way, so if you give up, they will rejoice and therefore move on. PICK UP THE SHOVEL AND DIG ANOTHER WELL. The LORD, whom you serve day and night, will intervene, and no one will quarrel over it. The Lord WILL SILENCE YOUR ACCUSERS. You will come to your Rehoboth, saying, "NOW THE LORD HAS GIVEN YOU ROOM, AND YOU WILL FLOURISH IN THE LAND.".

II. Son of Man, even though your enemies speak against you and those who wait to kill you conspire together, They thought, “God has forsaken you; so they shall pursue you and seize you, believing that no one will rescue you.” God will come quickly to help you. Stand firm, for you will only get to your Rehoboth through the doors of Esek and Sitnah. Consider the contentions as opportunities to PICK UP THE SHOVEL AND DIG ANOTHER WELL. And it came to pass that the servants of Isaac dug WELLS but the herders of Gerar quarrelled with them, claiming ownership, saying "the water is ours," so Isaac named that well Esek 'contention or strife,' because they disputed with him. Don't give up because of the contention; Isaac never gave up; his servants dug another well; again, they quarrelled over that one, so Isaac named it Sitnah, meaning opposition or accusations. Pick up the shovel and dig another well this quarter.

III. My beloved sisters and brothers, this quarter seek refuge in the Lord, and you shall never be put to shame. God shall, through His righteousness, rescue you and deliver you. The Lord will turn His ear to your prayers and save you, so don't give up. Keep on praying, for God will surely answer your prayers. Make the Lord your rock of refuge, to which you can always go and hide from the enemies. May the Lord deliver you from the hand of the wicked and from the grasp of those who are evil and cruel. And may the Lord continue to be your hope. Never look back like Lots wife. You will turn into a pillar of salt if you look back, look forward, and move on. Discouragement will come, but in times like that, David will strengthen himself in the Lord. Today, strengthen yourself in the Lord. Lean on the Lord, and He shall see you through the battles of life.

IV. Precious in the Lord, the waters of this world may be rising against you, and you are losing any hope of overcoming them. You are being overwhelmed with daily challenges and obstacles, and it seems God is far from you. But this is the time. I want us to hold hands and join our faith in prayers for a breakthrough. God will surely come through for you, even at the last moment. Trust the sovereign Lord; renew your confidence in him. Let us also join the Psalmist in acknowledging that from birth you have relied on God, the Lord, who brought you forth from your mother’s womb. Despite the challenges, my dear sister and my brother let our mouths be filled with God’s praise. Let us join hearts and hands to declare his splendour all day long. This is a DIVINE MESSAGE OF ENCOURAGEMENT offered through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, YES! God blessed me once, and he can do it again. Don't sit around waiting for a cheque in the mail.

JUST PICK UP THE SHOVEL AND DIG ANOTHER WELL.

V. 2024 My Year to Encounter Divine Breakthroughs - When the rains don't fall and the crops all fail... Don't sit around waiting for a check in the mail; instead, let's pick up the shovel and dig another well.

PRAYER: LORD it's my prayer that you will contend, with those who contend with me; and fight against those who will fight against me through Jesus Christ’s name I pray, amen

Dig Another Well

Song by Paul Overstreet

