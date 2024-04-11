Your infirmities shall no longer overshadow your abilities

I. DAUGHTER OF ZION, grace be unto you and your household. This month, your infirmities shall no longer be a hindrance to your breakthroughs. You shall wash and be clean from any form of leprosy. You shall no longer be an outcast, for your moment of change will surely come. Your leper’s clothes shall be put away this month, for God will clothe you in a new garment of honour. Now Naaman, captain of the host of the king of Syria, was a great man with his master and honourable because by him the LORD had given deliverance unto Syria; he was also a mighty man in valour, but he was a leper. What is your but? How has it affected you? Is your but holding you back? Do you know how to deal with your but? You must first humble yourself to face your but and the solutions will come.

II. SON OF MAN, listen to that small girl in your office. Chief Executive Officer consults that young man for solutions to the company’s problems. Listen to your spouse for solutions to the family’s problems. And the young girl told Mrs. Naaman, “Would God, my lord, be with the prophet that is in Samaria? For he would recover him of his leprosy.” Look for the keys to unlock that door. Seek divine counsel to help you come out of the challenge. This month, seek godly help. God shall this month heal you of any infirmity that is overshadowing your accomplishment. That but tag shall be removed through the power of God, and you shall be free. Even though Naaman was a Syrian captain, classified as a great man, honourable, used by the LORD to deliver Syria, and was simply a mighty man in valour, he was always reminded that he was a leper. This month, God shall deliver you from that leprosy.

III. PRECIOUS IN THE SIGHT OF THE LORD, Peter said, "Ananias, why has Satan filled your heart to lie to the Holy Spirit?" This month, refuse and renounce any satanic employment as a Lying Agent. Protect your heart from being filled with lies. Lying Agents are Satan’s Public Relations Officers. Then Peter said to the wife of Ananias, "How is it that you have agreed together to test the Spirit of the Lord? Look, the feet of those who have buried your husband are at the door, and they will carry you out." Be careful about conspirators who are seeking selfish interests and might covertly be using you as a Lying Agent to propagate falsehoods and evil against others. Watch out against those who speak ill about others in order to seek favours, promotion at the workplace, destroy relationships, or just malign others for no apparent reason.

IV. MY BELOVED SISTERS AND BROTHERS IN THE LORD, there are lying spirits of Satan moving around to deceive people. Protect your heart from the lying spirit. Refuse to be an agent of Satan. Do not be worried when men stand to speak evil against you. Do not be disappointed when people you helped today turn around to pay you with evil tomorrow. Just turn it to God, for it is the Lord alone who can vindicate you. A good man out of the good treasure of the heart bringeth forth good things, and an evil man out of the evil treasure bringeth forth evil things. Your nature reveals who controls your heart. Your deeds show whether you are a good man or an evil man. What comes out of your spiritual treasury exposes your true nature. A good tree cannot bear bad fruits, nor can a bad tree bear good fruits. Do not allow wicked people to steal your heart and plant evil thoughts there. This is a DIVINE warning to refrain from companions of evil-doers offered through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s vessel, Francis Ameyibor. Yes, Lord! He that walketh with wise men shall be wise: but a companion of fools shall be destroyed.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER DIVINE TURNAROUND: Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.

PRAYER: Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test, he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him. God will provide that lamb; don’t be discouraged. May the Lord bless you this month beyond measure and remove that infirmity through Jesus Christ’s name. Amen!

