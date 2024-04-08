It shall be well with you this month

08.04.2024 LISTEN

I. Dearly beloved, grace be unto you and your household; It shall be well. The Shunamite woman, who has just lost her only son, who died in her alms, had the courage and faith to say, “It shall be well." What or who have you lost? What are you confronted with? Have you lost your job? Or have you just lost your father, mother, son, daughter, or friend? Are you on the verge of losing your marriage? Or is it your source of income? Beloved, I assure you that “it shall be well with you very soon.” What you are going through is not permanent but temporal. Your daylight will appear soon out of that darkness; fear not. You will definitely see a new day. The Lord, who gave you that child, will also sustain him. The Lord who provided that job will also lead you through it upward. Let us stay connected to God, and then we will have the courage and faith in the face of adversity to say it shall be well.

II. Daughter of Zion, even when the Prophet Elisha saw the Shunamite woman running towards him and ordered his servant Gehazi to run now, I pray thee, to meet her and inquire, Is it well with thee? Is it well with thy husband? Is it well with the child? And she answered, It is well. This fourth month, I proclaim through the power of Christ Jesus that it shall be well with you. Don’t look at the storm; look at the creator of the universe. This month, don’t look at your bank account; look up to the one who said give, and it shall be given back unto you. Good measure, press down, shaking together, shall men give to you. This month, don’t look at your resources; look up to the one who said, Bring your tithe into the house of God, and see if he will not open the windows of heaven to bless you beyond measure that you will have no room to store it. Daily affirm that it shall be well with you, no matter the circumstances.

III. Son of Man, the LORD says that for years you have circled this mountain long enough. You have been wandering around for too long, and God says it's an error, so move camp. You cannot make progress by running in circles. You have been going round and round without making progress. This fourth month, God says it shall be well with you, so make a move. God, say focus to make a move and take purposeful and strategic steps towards the accomplishment of the task, for it shall indeed be well with you. The LORD, our God, spoke unto us in Horeb. Our Heavenly Father is speaking to you, saying, "Ye have dwelt long enough in this mountain. It is an error to continue to dwell in an unproductive land. God says it is an error to refuse to do something about the situation. Wake up and make an effort to change the status quo, for through the power of God, it shall be well with you. It is time to change your approach and correct the error; fear not, for it shall be well with your mission. Stop wandering now and move forward to your destination.

III. My beloved sister and my dear brother, you have wandered from church to church, you have engaged in wrong affirmations of faith, and you have accepted baseless prophecies that are not from the LORD. The wandering must stop now! This is a DIVINE GRACE AND FAVOUR MESSAGE offered through the authority and power of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Say ye to the righteous, that it shall be well with him, for they shall eat the fruit of their doings. Woe unto the wicked! It shall be ill with him, for the reward of his hands shall be given him.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER THAT DIVINE PEACE FOR IT SHALL BE WELL WITH ME – If ye be willing and obedient, ye shall eat the good of the land. Lord, we are willing, and we shall be obedient to you only. We will stop wandering.

PRAYER: God, as men depend on their earthly defensive forces, I will depend on your word, through which the thoughts and intents of the hearts of the forces against me will be revealed. LORD, FIGHT WITH THOSE WHO WILL FIGHT AGAINST ME THIS MONTH IT SHALL BE WELL WITH ME, through Christ Jesus’ name, Amen!

REF: II Kings 4:8-37

Deuteronomy 2:3; &1:6-7

Isaiah 3:10-12

Mark 7:28

Isaiah 1:19

WHATSAPP CONTACT: +233277438688

GOD'S VESSEL GLOBAL FOUNDATION