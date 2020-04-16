Hotels Offering Home Delivery Of Food During The COVID-19 Lockdown

Why did you decide to offer this service in the midst of the lockdown period?

This service took shape for a number of reasons. We wanted to reach out to people who are not able to venture out for food or fresh supplies, people who don’t have help at home or who feel cooking is not their forte and is a cumbersome task.

We have a huge residential community in and around who might be in need of such services where they can rely upon hygienically cooked and delivered food. This would be a great service to all those in need and in process is good for business continuity as well.