Bolt Launches A Programme To Offer Free Rides For Medical Staff In Ghana

Bolt, the leading on-demand transportation platform in Europe and Africa, has launched a programme to provide free transportation to frontline medical personnel involved in the COVID-19 fight in Ghana. The service which starts today with hopes to support over 5000 healthcare personnel through the programme.

Shedding light on the idea behind the launch of the service, Nonso Onwuzulike, Bolt Country Manager for Ghana says “It can be complicated for doctors, nurses and other medical workers to get to work fast and safe during the lockdown. Being a key player in transportation in Ghana, we want to help out by supporting the people on the frontline.”

In pursuit of its goal, Bolt has partnered with the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and has already enrolled more than 1000 health workers to sponsored business accounts on the Bolt platform, enabling them to ride to and from work without needing to pay for it.

“We are starting the service in Accra and Kumasi. Our partnership with the GRNMA gives us access to the active healthcare workforce in Ghana with a priority on healthcare workers working in the pandemic centres” adds Nonso.

According to Nonso, Bolt is currently working with a number of businesses to sponsor these free rides for the healthcare personnel. “Businesses that are currently not on board are encouraged to sign up to support the nation's healthcare workers in these difficult times” he reiterated.

All Bolt vehicles transporting medical personnel will be equipped with car disinfectants and hand sanitizers and the drivers will be required to disinfect the cars after each trip.

Businesses that are interested in joining the cause can sign up by filling a form on the website of Bolt after which a member of the Bolt team will get in touch with them. Bolt has set no cap on the amount required from partner companies to sponsor and thus all well-meaning businesses are encouraged to get on board.

In spite of the lockdown, Bolt and other ride hailing companies are exempted from the restrictions and are thus able to conveniently transport healthcare workers to and from their place of work.

Bolt is the leading European transportation platform that's focused on making urban travel easier, quicker and more reliable. The company's services range from ride-hailing to micro-mobility and food delivery. Bolt has more than 30 million users in over 35 countries globally. www.bolt.eu