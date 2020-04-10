Happy Easter In The Times Of Coronavirus

Yes, we are stuck at home. Yet this is the time many of us can fully give ourselves to God without being distracted by the party of Easter. Jesus came to suffer and die for our sins. It pleased God to bruise his own son. Many of you have been afflicted by Coronavirus. Yet I want you to know the present suffering is nothing to be compared to the glory that shall be revealed within us.

Jesus said in this world you will have great trouble but you will overcome the world like I have. Greater is he that is in you than he who is in the world. Don't worry about tomorrow for tomorrow will take care of itself.

Some people have faced the horrific deaths of love ones, crippling financial struggles, have to risk their lives everyday because they are key workers and have huge problems because of this coronavirus. Other people are complaining because they are lucky enough to stay at home, some can even work from home and some are upset because they have a paycut - it's not because the paycut makes paying their bills and buying food harder. To be honest I think those people are spoilt. There are so many things to do at home, like read, reflect, think of new ideas, pray, talk to God, catch up with people on the phone. I get it some people want to go outside and have fun but unfortunately, that puts key workers and other people at risk. Boredom and life not going the way you want it to is not the end of the world. People are dying.

Unfortunately, the West especially is suffering because they value profit over people. In the UK, parliamentarians are getting 10, 000 pounds more a year, while they say they cannot afford to give families a basic income, or provide appropriate health care equipment for key workers. The rich West was slow to shut down because they thought saving the economy was more important than people's lives. Then it turned out the virus doesn't care if your old or young, rich or poor, vulnerable or not vulnerable. It kills all. Yet the Scandinavians, the poor West (Poland and some other Eastern European countries) and the Asians managed to contain the virus. They put people before the economy. Some will say China's lack of transparency led to the spread. Yet the Western rich had warning, especially the UK, France and the USA and decided to bury their head in the sand for the economy. They are not being fully transparent either. Either way, Asian countries close to China have contained the virus.

Some countries are communist, socialist and manage their people. Also, they've figured without key workers the economy does not grow. I know God is a communist/socialist, he's not a respector of persons and values all rich, poor, whatever he gives to you. It's funny how the communists and socialists can look after their entire countries, with testing, masks and appropriate healthcare facilities and the others who say their rich cannot due to individualism and selfishness. Anyway, this is a time to love your neighbour as yourself, please stay in your house if you are supposed to. You can watch preaching and worship in your house this Easter. If you can't do that read your bible and pray, please. Your profit in going outside shouldn't trump other people's right to live.

Remember Jesus suffered to die for our sins so we could have life. Suffer a tiny bit this Easter so others can do the same. There's no greater love than laying down your life for another, for some of us, all that is, is staying at home and giving up the right to go outside. Be grateful to God for life, for a home, for the money you do have, the food you get to eat, your living family members. I wake everyday feeling so blessed because God has had mercy on me. I don't deserve more than anybody else to have all these things but God has been gracious to me. If you wake up each day during this pandemic with the attitude of being grateful for what you have. I'm telling you all you will have is joy.

Strength is not aggression, fighting with people, trampling on people, being a tough guy or woman. Strength is having a sense of self and esteem no matter what. It's being able to push for what you want in a clean manner and go for it despite the obstacles, it's about not wasting time on unnecessary things and whinging about nonsense. It's coming out stronger when you face hardships and not letting the present sufferings overcome you. The race is not for the swift or the strong but for the one who endures. Who is strong: the one who can bear and maintain their sanity and self during storms.

Happy Easter. Jesus loves you.