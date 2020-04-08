Drink less alcohol, don't smoke

In order not to affect the meaning of the sentence (some words cannot be typed), we made the letter attached to π, please read ♣.

"Speaking of the general trend of the world, the long time must be together, and the long time must be together." Retrieving a hundred years of footage, interpretation of the three emperors, this is a "Romance of the Three Kingdoms" that has revealed the ending. Among them, the layout of 120 chapters, the appearance of more than 400 people, and the masterpiece of more than 700,000 characters. The author has exhausted the pen and ink, and worked hard.

Gradually, I found that no one is worth the effort to label "I don't like this person". No matter how annoying people look, they actually have a cute side. Anyone with such a humble attitude must have something very respectable. It is a blessing to try to discover the "cute side" and "respectable places" of others. From this discovery process, there are many surprises enough to break the stereotypes in the heart and enrich the horizon of one's soul.

Here we can note the following points. First, the actual size of the international conference is more than 20 people, and China accounts for the majority of the domestic; Second, if you look at the academic journals of the Institute of Religion, discuss for three days, and discuss it warmly. The strange thing is that there is no paper. The third is that there is a deputy director named Zhang Xinying in the religious institute.

2020-04-08 Chen Huixin