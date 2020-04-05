Great Nutrition: Muskmelon seeds and Turkey berries

Listen to article

In times like this where the Coronavirus is now a global health concern, we need all the nutrients we can get to boost our immune system. It is very important to eat foods that are rich in nutrients to boost our immune system and and Muskmelon seeds and Turkey berries are no exception.

Before I wet your appetite with nutrition dense recipe of Muskmelon and Turkey Berries, let’s get to know our main ingredients briefly

Local name of muskmelon is W rewre

Local names of turkey berries are Kwanho Nusua and Abedru

Muskmelon Seeds Benefits

High Protein: The muskmelon seeds are protein rich. Its protein content is about 3.6% which is equivalent to the protein that you get from soy.

Good for the Skin, hair and vision: Muskmelon is enriched with vitamins such as Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin E. Vitamin A improves vision whilst Vitamin C and E nourishes skin and hair.

Stronger Bones and help controls blood pressure: the seeds is a great source of magnesium, phosphorous, and potassium, therefore helping control blood pressure level. Consuming muskmelon seeds may also enhance bone strength and density.

Controls blood sugar level: the seeds are rich in fiber which does not only offer better protection against diabetes but also regulate insulin secret.

Healthier Heart: muskmelon seeds contain Omega 3 Fatty Acids which helps in having better cardiovascular health.

Fights Cold: the muskmelon seeds are rich in antioxidants which helps in flushing out the excess phlegm from the body.

Aids Weight Loss: Muskmelon seeds contain high fiber content. Eating the seeds makes one full and eat less. Fitting perfectly in a weight loss diet.

Benefits of Turkey Berries

Treatment of Anemia: Turkey berries are rich in iron which stimulate the production of red blood cells.

Treatment of Indigestion and diarrhea: Turkey Berries are rich in fiber which are good for digestion and help to treat indigestion, stomachaches, and diarrhea.

Treatment of Diabetes: intake of turkey berries lowers blood sugar.

Prevention and healing of Colds and flu: the berries also help in the prevention and healing colds and flu due to its high antioxidant level

Treatment of Phlegm and mucus Turkey berries can also help get rid of phlegm and mucus. Dry berries and make it into powder, this will dry up the mucus, helps with asthma, coughing, lung inflammation etc.

Prevention of cardiovascular diseases and strokes: Turkey berries contains saponins, flavonoids, torvosides, alkaloids, glycosides, tannins, cholorogenome, etc. and are powerful antioxidants that prevent cardiovascular disease, strokes, and cancer by getting rid of free radicals in the body.

Regulate menstruation Turkey Berries help regulates menstruation by allowing free blood flow during menstruation

Prevention of Pains, redness, and gout Berries help flush out uric acid thus helping to prevent or reduce pain, redness, and symptoms of gout.

Reduces inflammation: Turkey Berry Leaf contains powerful anti-inflammatory agent and natural steroids called soasoline, great for arthritis, lower back pain and swelling, and pain in general. Turkey Berries are very important for health since inflammation is the first step towards all diseases.

Our Recipe for this week:

Ingredients 1 cup of dry muskmelon seeds 750gram of meat fish or chicken Half cup of turkey berries 2 medium onions 4 medium tomatoes 1 Tea spoon of blended Pepper 1 tea spoon of blended Garlic 1 tea spoon of blended Ginger Half tea spoon of salt

Mode of preparation

Roast muskmelon seeds for about 3 minutes

Boil turkey berries for 3 minutes

Add a little water to muskmelon seeds and turkey berries together, blend and sieve it

Cut meat, fish or chicken into reasonable size, wash and put in a saucepan

Add chopped onion, grinded garlic, ginger and pepper to the meat, fish or chicken in a saucepan

Allow to simmer for about 3 minutes

Add washed tomatoes and one medium size onion and allow to simmer for 3 more minutes

Add sieved muskmelon and turkey berries with enough water and leave to cook slowly for five minutes

Remove tomatoes and onion, blend and add to soup and leave to cook slowly for five more minutes

Serve with rice, rice balls, fufu, banku, yam or TZ

And there you have it!!!

The next time that you want to surprise your family with a delicious traditional meal, try turkey berries with muskmelon seeds soup.

Until I bring your way with another nutritious recipe, try this recipe please!

Inspire and flavor nutrition in your family!!

Thank you and stay blessed,

Vivian

