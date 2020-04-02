Online #Self- #Education - The #Expected #New #Standard?

We are all home at least for these 2 weeks

So, if we can work remotely, #why #can't we #educate #ourselves #remotely too?

Right now, there are literally 1000s of MOOCs ( MOOC= Massive Open Online Course) and most of them are free and exceptionally good.

A lot of them are from #top #universities with #world #reputation

1. Have a look at #EdX (my favorite), #futurelearn (my UK favorite), #Coursera (has become too commercial but still high quality MOOCs), etc

#Avoid low-level 'junk' or very introductory and all 'small' (few hrs instruction) courses like Allison, udemy, etc

2. #Choose #wisely

Dropping out of a free MOOC boosts negativity + weakens our motivation

After drop out of a few MOOCs, you will never have any #motivation to start another. The more MOOCs you complete, the more your #confidence

3. We are #social + we #function in #teams

#Find a workmate or friend or befriend a #virtual #classmate so you #talk about what you #learn at each lesson

#Learning is a #social #experience

4. #Take #one_MOOC #at _a _time

5. Do #NOT_go to an #interview again #without having taken any MOOCs

#Affordable #strictly or #mostly #online #selftraining is the #FUTURE

Tnx and Good Luck,

Irene

(Irene Gloria Addison)

Owner of HIREghana