#Online #Self- #Education - The #Expected #New #Standard? Can you ...MOOC? By Irene Gloria Addison LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic We are all home at least for these 2 weeks So, if we can work remotely, #why #can't we #educate #ourselves #remotely too? Right now, there are literally 1000s of MOOCs ( MOOC= Massive Open Online Course) and most of them are free and exceptionally good. A lot of them are from #top #universities with #world #reputation 1. Have a look at #EdX (my favorite), #futurelearn (my UK favorite), #Coursera (has become too commercial but still high quality MOOCs), etc #Avoid low-level 'junk' or very introductory and all 'small' (few hrs instruction) courses like Allison, udemy, etc 2. #Choose #wisely Dropping out of a free MOOC boosts negativity + weakens our motivation After drop out of a few MOOCs, you will never have any #motivation to start another. The more MOOCs you complete, the more your #confidence 3. We are #social + we #function in #teams #Find a workmate or friend or befriend a #virtual #classmate so you #talk about what you #learn at each lesson #Learning is a #social #experience 4. #Take #one_MOOC #at _a _time 5. Do #NOT_go to an #interview again #without having taken any MOOCs #Affordable #strictly or #mostly #online #selftraining is the #FUTURE Tnx and Good Luck, Irene (Irene Gloria Addison) Owner of HIREghana
