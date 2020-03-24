Listen to article

John:16.33

"These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world."

In this world, things may look dark; all hope may be lost; you might even get to the point of giving up or giving in to the systems of the world.

Brothers and sisters, It doesnt matter how it looks, all hope is not lost; everything is under control. Trust what Jesus said and believe Him.

He said there will be several troubles in this world; these troubles were designed to oppose your faith but hey, He said, Be of good Cheer, Be courageous when these things come, Why? Because these troubles are not bigger than your God. He said, be courageous because He has overcome them; He didnt say, He is trying to overcome or He shall overcome or He will overcome; He said, "I HAVE OVERCOME"

He didn't say when I overcome then you will be of good cheer. He said, Be of good Cheer because I have overcome the world.

John understood this when he asked who is He that overcometh the world? 1 John 5:4,5

Brethren in the Lord, As you move about today, know that Your God is bigger than any situation, for Greater is He that is in you than he that is in the world.

Think about this, "How many rats can decide to come together and attack a Cat?"

God bless you.

Koby Rhema