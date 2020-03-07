7 Ways I Do Learn Anything

Listen to article

JUST ALLOW THE BRAIN TO EXPLORE!

SEVEN EASY WAYS I CAN LEARN ANYTHING WHICH YOU CAN ALSO DO.

Love is, feeling and acting lovely, not that which basis upon a SENSATION CAUSED BY TEMPTATION. We can give it several renditions but the purpose which it is referred to in this text is that.

My name is Adam INTEGRATED. We share to know more, we do not share to lose all! Lemme share with you how to imbibe anything you feel like learning, anything you feel you want as a knowledge. Anything that will widen your scope of reasoning that you want to learn.

It is incredible in this significance we make impacts to make changes. This is a world of information and we need not restrict anything we have learned. Rather, we give out to maintain them for our benefits.

These are the seven ways I can learn anything, you can also do the same;

I TEACH IT TO OTHERS. Always, I make an effort to share the little I learned to a friend. I do not forget anytime I share my knowledge, I even get a span of it and it sticks forever. Doing the same, you need to share, let him or her know all or part of that which you knew. This makes you pocket such knowledge and never will you forget.

Another tip that helps me learn anything I feel I want to learn is, I GET MY HANDS ON. Yes, I really do get my hands on. I constantly practice it. Any little moment, I glimpse through it to make sure I get it assortment in my brain. Try that too and I can assure you of permanent knowledge.

I also RELATE anything I want to learn to something familiar. I met a stranger yesterday, I inquired of his name. He told me, the name is ISAAC. I quite remembered I have a roommate with the same name Isaac. This means I won't forget Isaac easily.

One other method I get myself adhere to learning easily is by WRITE IT DOWN. My pen never escaped my hand whenever I am on studies. I make pieces of notes. And when I do it, what I leaned gets burnt into my brain quite mindlessly.

Moving further, INFORMATION SPACE OUT also helps me more lots. I always space out my pace of learning. I really give some gaps. I don't cram much in minutes, I cram bits in hours or days. Try that also and you will start to enjoy learning.

TEMPERATURE can much better or less good affect studies. That is one more technique. A good condition boosts learning. A warmth condition is a powerful tool that always cares for my learning. Over or under temperature makes me focus on it(temperature) instead of my books. Anytime I notice it, I quickly get to a better condition or I pause for a while. Create a sweet environment for your studies too and it will help redirect your focus to wherever and however you want it.

In conclusion, REPETITION is another one time the easiest way I learn anything I feel like learning. My political science lecturer, DR. ABASS said: " repetition is the magic law of studies." I concurred with and absolutely believed him after I tried it. And now whenever I fail to get back to what I learned previously, I stand a greater odd of losing it. It means always try to run through a series of repetitions with practice. You will mindlessly possess it easily.

Those are the seven interesting yet beautiful ways I learn anything I feel I want to learn. Anybody else can do the same. The processes are quite simple and appealing.

Still, they are: TEACH OTHERS WHAT YOU HAVE LEARNED, GET HANDS ON-PRACTICE, RELATE IT TO SOMETHING FAMILIAR, WRITE IT DOWN, SPACE OUT INFORMATION, GET A FAVORABLE TEMPERATURE, and lastly REPEAT IT OFTEN. Tenkew so much for your moment. Did you find them helpful? Ok just try them.

Made note from JULIE GURNER, Doc of Psychology.