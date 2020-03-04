Horseman Shoes Introduces SHE BROGUES For Ladies

March 1, 2020, Accra- Horseman Shoes in this month of March officially launches its new female shoe line SheBrogues “For Her”.

This stylish collection which is the second edition after a successful maiden edition in 2016 comes in a cocktail of colors with new designs and agility. A great option for anything from everyday workwear that can be transitioned to casual style.

Though not your usual girly shoes, the new range “For Her” gives ladies the necessary freedom of movement and comfort for an active and fun lifestyle.

Speaking on the new collection, the CEO of Horseman Shoes, Tonyi Senayah said, “without deviating from the concept of men’s shoes, this new collection “for her” was designed first for our female clients some of who purchase for the men in their lives to have something for themselves as well, and to also provide a stylish, comfortable but easy slip-on with different variations in color and design that gives not only warmth and coziness to their feet, but also serve as a companion in their daily race to achieve their goals”.

Horseman Shoes is a leather product manufacturer of a range of authentically made in Ghana formal and casual footwear for young professionals and the working class. The brand has over the years been recognized for producing top-notch footwear since established in 2010.

Awards which the company has won includes the 2015 CIMG President’s Special Marketing Performance Award, The Global Achiever’s Award in 2011 and Outstanding Product Quality by the African leadership Magazine in 2013 amongst others.

Horseman Shoes can be located and purchased at its main outlet in Kokomlemle or you can order via Facebook and Instagram at @horsemanshoes. They can also be contacted on phone on 233 244058758.