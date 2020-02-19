Author Ralph Inspires Prison Inmates With Hope

Listen to article

“What God has written about your future matters more than your present circumstances.” These were the words of Raphaelle Antwi to over 500 inmates of Nsawam Medium Security Prison in Ghana.

On Sunday, March 4, 2018, together with some members of Rain Foundations where he serves as founding president, they visited the inmates to donate food items and have a time of fellowship with them.

In less than two years, Author Ralph has inspired and helped two inmates to write and publish three books. The titles are Freedom from Fear, Unleashing God’s Agenda of Prosperity; and Not Rejection but Direction.

“It was my first meeting with Author Ralph two years ago that brought true meaning to my life”, says Abdul Rasak Tajudeen, an inmate, and author of the first two books. Abdul was a Muslim for many years until he found and gave his life to Christ in prison. “I never imagined myself writing a book until I met him and he told me on the first day that I had the potential to write and challenged me to develop the potential”.

According to Gerald Geofrey Amenyo who also wrote and published a book under the inspiration and guidance of Author Ralph, “In my dark moments of rejection, hopelessness, and frustration, God miraculously brought Author Ralph to be a blessing to me and my colleagues. Every month he visits with his team and they bring us food and other material items. They also spend time, encourage and pray with us. Just like my brother, he gave me the confidence to write and today I have a book to my name.”

In April 2018, Author Ralph and the Rain Foundations group inaugurated a post-prison rehabilitation project for ex-convicts. It is a ground-breaking project with a five-dimensional approach to ensuring ex-convicts become useful to society.

Raphaelle Antwi, known widely as Author Ralph has written and published over 50 books in the last 15 years. He is the leader of Rain Foundations, a mission-based organization that has been serving countless people on various continents for the last two decades. Rain Foundations will roll out some interesting humanitarian projects in May this year, as part of celebrating two successful years of prison ministry.