Causes Of Infertility In Females

Definition:

Infertility is the failure to conceive(regardless of the cause) after 1 year of unprotected intercourse. It is a disease of the reproductive system.

Infertility results from female factors about one-third of the time. Female infertility causes can be difficult to diagnose. There are many available treatments, which will depend on the cause of infertility.

Causes:

*Ovulation disorder, that is ovulating infrequently or not at all, problems with the regulation of reproductive hormones by the hypothalamus or the pituitary gland, or problems in the ovary can cause ovulation disorders.

*Damage to fallopian tubes(tubal infertility); damaged or blocked fallopian tubes keep sperm from getting to the egg or block the passage of the fertilized egg into the uterus.

*Endometriosis; this occurs occurs when tissue that normally grows in the uterus implants and grows in other location.

*Uterus or cervical cause; it can impact fertility by interfering with implantation

*Unexplained infertility; In this case, the cause of infertility is never found.

Symptoms:

The main symptom of infertility is the ability to get Pregnant. A menstrual cycle that is to long(35 days or more) or too short (less than 21 days), irregular menstrual cycle can mean you are not ovulating.

Test for infertility:

This includes a blood test to check hormone levels and an endometrial biopsy to examine the lining of your uterus.

Treatment:

This depends on age;

Up to age 35:most doctors recommend trying to get pregnant for at least a year before testing or treatment.

If you are between 35 and 40: discuss your concerns with a doctor after six months of trying.

If you are older than 40:your doctor may want to begin testing or treatment right away.

Treatment like laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, medication in case of ovulation problems, intrauterine insemination, invitro fertilization (IVF) is administered by medical personnel.

Written by:Abdulkareem Taoheedah kehinde