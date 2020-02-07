4th Africa Make-Up & Beauty Fair Set For March

Listen to article

The fourth edition of the Africa Make-Up & Beauty (AMB) Fair returns to Accra in March amidst Ghana's Independence Day celebrations.

The AMB Fair is Africa's largest beauty trade fair that provides an opportunity to connect local and international beauty brands and products to experience awe-inspiring artistry from beauty practitioners.

It is organised by Make-Up Ghana as one of its flagship events aside from its Ghana Make-up Awards.

This year's event is scheduled to take place at the Event Haven, Trade Fair in Accra from March 6 to 8, 2020 under the theme: 'Evolve'.

It would provide opportunities for practitioners in the beauty industry to network and promote their brands.

According to Rebecca Donkor, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Make-Up Ghana, this year's fair would be awesome as it is being packaged to the benefit beauty practitioners and their clientele.

“We are getting things ready to give beauty consumers and enthusiasts from all across Africa three days of awesomeness at AMB Fair 2020. There will be huge discounts on beauty products from leading African and global brands in make-up, skincare, hair and bridal accessories – the battle of the brushes and combs. You can't miss it,” she stated.

A number of beauty brands from around the African continent would be taking part in the fair. Meanwhile, organisers are also inviting exhibitors who want to showcase their products at the fair to come on board.

In December 2019, organisers also announced actress Zynnell Zuh as the brand ambassador for the fair. She is expected to project the beauty brand leading up to the event in March.