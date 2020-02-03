Drivers Challenged To Increase Their Earnings With Bolt

The new decade is still fresh and with it comes new aspirations and goals to make a better life. Whether you are looking to secure the bag or make more money on the side in 2020, Bolt, the leading on-demand transportation platform is a good way to increase your earnings.

When you sign up to become a Bolt driver, you get to work around a flexible schedule and weekly payouts so you do not have to wait till the end of the month to get paid, hence, allowing you earn as you work.

Since 2016, tens of thousands of drivers have joined Bolt in 4 cities across Ghana with Cape Coast and Takoradi being the most recently launched operations.

Bolt offers unbeatable earnings for drivers with top drivers earning up to GHC1000 per week from taking rides and generous bonuses. In December 2019 and January 2020, drivers on Bolt platform paid as low as 0% in commission depending on their activity on the platform with more bonus schemes planned for the future.

The default commission Bolt takes is 20%, which is significantly lower than what competitors take, making Bolt the go-to platform that allows drivers pay less while they make more money.

Commenting on the platform's drive to empower more individuals financially this new year, the country manager Nonso Onwuzulike reinstated Bolt's capacity to provide a hassle-free way for Ghanaians to profit and legitimately make extra cash using their car.

He added that the key to making the most of the Bolt app for drivers is time management, smart and quality service delivery to riders.

To become a Bolt driver, simply visit partners.bolt.eu and take 5 minutes to sign up using your valid driver's license and vehicle registration. Upon sign up, prospective drivers will be required to take a 45 minute training at the nearest Bolt office and get their accounts activated.

Formerly known as Taxify, Bolt is committed to its mission of making urban transportation more convenient and affordable for Ghanaians whilst providing flexible employment opportunities to thousands of drivers and vehicle owners.