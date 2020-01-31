Prodigal Daughter Returns By Akosua Tuntum Nahana Listen to articleConversations with GodDaddyAbbaFatherYou've wiped my tearsI was too proud to cryI know I'm a naughty childProdigal daughterA ewe sheep who strayedLooking for loveFreely only you give.I ended up in a den with pigsThey threw mad on meI got angryRun further from youThinking you love othersBless othersNot meI was stabbed in the back by Delilah's, Saul's, Pharisee's and Judas's But blamed you.I was lost looking for blind to lead the blind.Wolves in sheeps clothing tried to devour me.The devil roaming around like a lion always got me. Then I became the Samaritan womanLooking for love from wrong onesWho didn't see I was the apple of your eye.You came to me many days calling yourself living water Who could quench my thirst for salvation.I was tired walking through the valley of the shadow of death, fearing evil. However my prideMy adored earthly sensual and demonic wisdomDecieved me.You couldn't possibly help me with your naievity. Your love is the answer armour of GodThat would leave me dead on a crossAt the hands of my enemies.You will always respondSayingSeeing you won't seeHearing you won't hearUnless you turn to me to heal you.Maybe you should have been thereWhen the priest and the levite left me for deadAfter I was robbed and beaten of who I am.By sinners you want to save by grace.Don't be offendedYou call me daughter I sayOne thing we have in common is my word is sharper than a two edge sword. One day I realisedMy wisdom couldn't carry my heavy loadMaking life sour for me.The men whose feet I washed with my tears and hair didn't care enough to stay. Friends abandoned me even though I cursed God and didn't die. My idols and ideologies didn't care for our covenant. I went to Jesus hesitantHe was happy to have me.Each day he shares his deep love for me.I have become more humble to cast my cares on him.He has provedHe cares for me.Who else will take me as I amUpgrade me for free. Akosua Tuntum Nahana News Contributor
