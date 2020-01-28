Veteran Politician, Nii Armah Ashietey Celebrates 70th Birthday

Listen to article

Veteran politician and renowned businessman, Nii Armah turned 70 today.

Nii Armah Ashitey marked the day with a church service at the St Barnabas Anglican Church in Osu.

He's scheduled to mark the birthday with some donations to some orphanages later this week.

Nii Armah Ashietey is a lawyer and has had an illustrious political career.

He was the Mayor for Tema in the Rawlings Administration and later appointed Greater Accra Regional Minister by the Mills Administration.

The Mahama government made him Minister for Employment and Labour Relations due to his trade union background.

Nii Armah Ashietey also served two terms as MP for Klottey Korle in the Greater Accra Region.

He also has a chain of businesses in Tema and Accra including Ashton Forex Bureau, Ashton Travel and Tours, Ashton Business Services company and Ocerec