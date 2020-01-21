WordDigest2020: Abound In God's Work

Listen to article

"Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye stedfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord."- 1 Corinthians 15:58 KJV.

Apostle Paul in the opening verse of our theme is urging us to remain unshaken about activities that could dampen our hopes in the Lord.

He spoke to the church in Corinth to be resolute despite the arrows of attack being thrown at them.

Similarly, in our journey as believers we may be faced with challenges beyond our control. But Apostle Paul is telling us not to be troubled but abound in God's work daily.

In abounding in God's word, we must meditate His word, practise His word and carry out spiritual duties assigned to us for His glory. These steps when executed systematically would make us unmovable, steadfast in life despite any form of worry.

Never let today's downfall create a gap between you and God. Rather abound in God's work and you shall testify His glory.

Remember, you're God's dream come through.

God bless you.

Prayer

Gracious Father, with you by my side through Christ Jesus, am confident because all things are working together for my good, Amen.

✍Rev. Ebenezer Zor

