How Can You Save Money on Your Electricity, Water, and Gas in Ghana?

Listen to article

Managing your utility bills begins with an informed mind. The only way to spend less cedi on electricity, water, and gas is knowing how to manage resources that require these forms of energy. In as much the Ghanaian government is doing everything it can to make these resources readily available to ordinary citizens, most people end up paying too much due to lack of awareness.

By the end of this article, you will be equipped with several tips on how to save and maximize on sufficient energy without breaking your bank account.

Gas Saving Tips

The highest utility bills among Ghanaian citizens come from Gas bills. However, this does not have to be the case for your household. Here are a few simple tips that will help keep your gas spending in check:

Use energy-saving gas appliances

You will find different gas appliances in the market, some even quite cheap. However, there is no point in buying a cheap gas appliance that eventually contributes to the increase in your gas spending. Quality finally works to save you more in the long run.

Utilize smart thermostats

Gas-powered heating systems can be regulated using smart thermostats. Such thermostats are set to control your energy usage. You will work with a limit throughout the month, which helps you keep your gas spending within your budget.

Use cold water to wash your clothes

Clothes do not have to be washed using hot or warm water unless it is a unique fabric to maintain its durability. Else, for any other material, it more energy-saving to use cold water. This might even cut your gas money by half if you initially used hot water to clean your family's clothes.

Electricity Saving Tips

In today's world, everything seems to be needing electricity to work. So, how do you get smart with your electricity usage? Here are several tips to consider:

Use energy-saving bulbs

LED and CFL light bulbs are the best energy-saving bulbs around. The good news is that their prices have drastically dropped over recent years, which makes them quite affordable even to a low-class citizen.

Only keep electric appliances on when using them

A common myth we have is that as long as your sound system or television set is on standby or off, then there is no energy being used. As long as these devices are still plugged into an extension that is on, energy is still being used. Make sure everything is completely off before you leave your house. It acts as a safety precaution against electricity-caused accidents.

Consider solar energy

The best way to reduce or, altogether, do away with electricity bills is by opting for the cheaper solar energy. You will only need to buy solar panels and batteries. If you do your math correctly, you might never have to worry about electricity bills again.

Utilize natural light whenever possible

Another great way to keep electricity bills low is making sufficient use of natural light during the day. For offices, arrange offices in a way that the natural light can be used for the most part of the day without requiring complimentary light.

Water-Saving Tips

Water is a basic need for every human being. However, this does not mean that we go all out in using it. We should not forget the consequences that come with the misuse of such a precious resource. To take care of how you use water consider:

Fixing leaking pipes

One of the ways that water is easily wasted without many noticing is through leakages. As long as the water is flowing out, no matter how low the pressure might be, when not in use, a lot is being wasted. Correcting this is as easy as calling a plumber near you to fix such leakages or loose pipes.

Reducing shower time

You do not have to spend hours in the shower. Just use adequate time while considering the amount of water you use. Also, you can keep the pressure a bit low to avoid much waste.

Consider baths to showers

Baths help manage the amount of water you use in a better way compared to showers. While water is flowing out freely with a shower, a bath has a specific amount collected for your use.

Low-flow toilets

These toilets help you regulate the amount of water you use for flushing.

Using faucet aerators

Faucets control the amount of water coming out from a tap's mouth without affecting its pressure.

Conclusion

With the above tips, you will be many steps ahead in conserving energy and in the end, taking care of the environment. It only takes a little lifestyle adjustment, but the results are quite positive. These tips also help to safe you money. For more tips read our other article.