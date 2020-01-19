Northern Regional Daily Guide Reporter Grabs A Wife

Listen to article

A journalist with the Daily Guide Network, Eric Kombat has joined the 'Table of men' as he married long-time lover Felicity Amiwa Nyeweieh

The public marriage ceremony took place at the Holy Cross Parish in Tamale on Saturday January 18,2020

Witnessed by family and friends from both partners, the reception of the marriage was done at the Northern Regional GNAT Hall

The Dressed code was Black and White for the Bride and Complete-White for the Groom