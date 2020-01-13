WordDigest2020: Some Lessons From Hannah's Wailing

Listen to article

"So Hannah rose up after they had eaten in Shiloh, and after they had drunk. Now Eli the priest sat upon a seat by a post of the temple of the LORD.

And she was in bitterness of soul, and prayed unto the LORD, and wept sore.

And she vowed a vow, and said, O LORD of hosts, if thou wilt indeed look on the affliction of thine handmaid, and remember me, and not forget thine handmaid, but wilt give unto thine handmaid a man child, then I will give him unto the LORD all the days of his life, and there shall no razor come upon his head.

And it came to pass, as she continued praying before the LORD, that Eli marked her mouth.

Now Hannah, she spake in her heart; only her lips moved, but her voice was not heard: therefore Eli thought she had been drunken"- 1 Samuel 1:9-13 KJV

Hannah wailed in prayer earnestly before God for a fruit of a womb at Shiloh. In her request, she vowed to give back the child for God's work.

While she was praying, the priest at Shiloh, Eli, thought Hannah had been drunken.

According to the story, God answered her with a son, called Samuel and later bearing four children in addition. What can we learn from Hannah's wailing in prayer before God for a breakthrough.

1. Hannah knew where and whom to take her problem to. Hannah confided in God through fasting and prayer. In a space of difficulties whom do we consult or confide in?

2. Hannah's fasting

and prayer from a genuine heart was her milieu to sought answers from God. In other words, she had something to attract God's attention. Meaning we should have or do something that God can depend on to answer our request. If God look into your heart and the things you are doing, would He answer your request?

3. Hannah didn't consider herself as a worthless woman praying to God. In spite of her barrenness, she counted herself worthy of God's grace since she believed in God. Anytime you go before God, never belittle yourself.

4. Another lesson from Hannah's plea was her commitment and promise to God. Hannah fulfilled her promise to God by giving her son out to work with the priest, Eli, in the house of God. Do we fulfill the promises made to God when He has delivered us?

5. Hannah didnt lose a grip on herself in a search for the fruit of the womb.

Beloved, no condition is permanent. In all things, persist, be determined in prayer and consult God always for your answers.

Never lose confidence and hope in God for whatever meant for you will come at the right time.

Be admonished.

Prayer

Most gracious Father, thank you for everything. God, per your word am fortified and prepared for victory now and ever in Jesus' Name, Amen.

