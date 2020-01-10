Beautiful soul in a world of ugly people

Listen to article

Keep being light!!

I was talking to my

Heart and soul friend

One day

She said girl

Me

You

Others

Been through

Hell and rain

Yet those who make life hard

Find it easy to move on

I say

Girl I don't understand

Creator got me questioning all the time

All I know is I can be light

For you and me.

Our kind.

What are we gonna do

If God still believes they deserve the sun.