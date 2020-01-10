Beautiful soul in a world of ugly people By Akosua Tuntum Nahana Listen to articleKeep being light!!I was talking to myHeart and soul friendOne dayShe said girlMeYouOthersBeen throughHell and rainYet those who make life hardFind it easy to move onI sayGirl I don't understandCreator got me questioning all the timeAll I know is I can be lightFor you and me.Our kind.What are we gonna doIf God still believes they deserve the sun. Akosua Tuntum Nahana News Contributor Ghana
Beautiful soul in a world of ugly people
Keep being light!!
I was talking to my
Heart and soul friend
One day
She said girl
Me
You
Others
Been through
Hell and rain
Yet those who make life hard
Find it easy to move on
I say
Girl I don't understand
Creator got me questioning all the time
All I know is I can be light
For you and me.
Our kind.
What are we gonna do
If God still believes they deserve the sun.