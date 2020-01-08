ShopNaw Enters Ghana Market

Shopnaw, an e-commerce marketplace where shoppers can order grocery, food from restaurants, foodstuff from local markets, medicines from pharmacies, stationery among others has been launched in Accra.

Shopnaw has come to meet the needs of busybodies who for some reasons are not able to get these items physically.

Shopnaw is a 3-sided marketplace with all the favourite supermarkets, grocery shops, restaurants, pharmacies, local markets, electronic, fashion and beauty on a single platform. It comes with a top-notch technology that provides on-demand delivery service trackable in real-time.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Shopnaw, Benjamin Osei Asante observed technology notwithstanding its challenges, has many benefits to the daily needs of humanity.

He said, “It is evident that the e-commerce industry has had its successes and challenges over the period but in the midst of all these, the industry continues to blossom because of the many undoubted benefits it delivers to users.

As an I.T. professional and a marketing-oriented person, I believe that technology brings solutions to everyday problems in diverse ways; making life simpler and more convenient for humanity.”

The introduction of Shopnaw into the Ghanaian business landscape, he emphasized has come at an opportune time to meet the numerous demands of people.

“Shopnaw has come in a strategic moment in our dispensation where the use of technology has become very imperative to meet the dynamic preferences of consumers,” Mr. Asante stressed.

The CEO called on Ghanaians to take advantage and use the Shopnaw App to buy from the local markets as customers will be spared the hustle and bustle which is characteristic of shopping in the country.

He stated, “Our unique experience we are bringing to Ghanaians is that you can use Shopnaw to buy from the local markets, supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacy and restaurants across the region. This means that our customers do not need to hustle about their daily shopping, our mothers in the local markets and other vendors will have enough traction. All we are saying is that, spend your precious time on the things that matter most while Shopnaw takes care of your shopping for you.”

Mr. Asante disclosed the company has a well-structured business whose aim is not only to maximize profit but giving back to the society under the ‘Shopnaw Charity Project’ as its corporate social responsibility geared towards implementing sustainable development projects to impact lives positively.

It must be emphasized that Shopnaw has the Seller App, Customer App and the Delivery App which are all available on Google Play Store (Android) and Apple Store (IOS).

Shopnaw customers comprise buyers, sellers and delivery partners with distinct applications specifically for each of them on the platform.

Sellers only signup without any initial investment cost, no commissions are charged on items sold, no mark-ups on prices, coupled with flat rate, on-demand, trackable delivery to the doorstep of consumers.