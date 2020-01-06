WordDigest2020: Don't Miss This Door!

Listen to article

"I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture" - John 10:9 KJV

God always expresses Himself through His Beloved Son Christ Jesus.

Christ Jesus is spirit and for Him to relate to us divinely we must be like Him. How do we be like him? We must be born again.

The moment you become born again, you become a sheep of God. Jesus Christ is not only the Good Shepherd but the door to the world.

In other words, in Him we are protected, saved, healed, delivered and redeemed from any kind of trouble.

He is eternal life. For you to have this eternal life you must be in His sheepfold.

Lord Jesus is the way, the truth and the life. Don't miss this door.

Prayer

Thank you for this sumptuous word. I know with you being the door am a winner and conquerer in Jesus' Name, Amen.

✍Rev. Ebenezer Zor

Whatsapp: +233246646694 or follow me on

www.facebook.com/zorebenezer

[email protected]

[email protected]

#WordDigest2020

#MRCI