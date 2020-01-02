WordDigest2020: Two Conditions For God's Guidance

"Then these men assembled and found Daniel praying and making supplication before his God.

Then they came near, and spake before the king concerning the king's decree; Hast thou not signed a decree, that every man that shall ask a petition of any God or man within thirty days, save of thee, O king, shall be cast into the den of lions? The king answered and said, The thing is true, according to the law of the Medes and Persians, which altereth not.

Then answered they and said before the king, That Daniel, which is of the children of the captivity of Judah, regardeth not thee, O king, nor the decree that thou hast signed, but maketh his petition three times a day.

Then the king, when he heard these words, was sore displeased with himself, and set his heart on Daniel to deliver him: and he laboured till the going down of the sun to deliver him" - Daniel 6:11-14 KJV

We are told there was a rule that none should make a petition to any god or man for thirty days. Anyone found culpable will be cast into the den of lions.

The pretext was to prevent Daniel and the other Hebrew lads from communicating to God. Though the law was established, some officials at the palace plotted evil against Daniel. They looked for every space to entrap Daniel and subsequently decimate him.

Purposely Daniel didn't kowtow to the status quo, rather he prayed to God regularly. On the other hand, the evil plotters thought they have caught Daniel as planned.

Interestingly, in the course of Daniel's intercession via prayer, God empowered and guided Daniel against eating foods from the palace during Daniel's fasting and prayers.

Maybe you're unaware of the thinking of others either for or against you every now and then. Whatever it may be, pray regularly for God's guidance to be your portion throughout this year too.

"Regular and faith activated prayers set the pace for God's guidance" AD 2/01/2020© Rev. Ebenezer Zor

So pray always to attract God's guidance for your life.

Stay strong and have a positive mentality in all things.

Prayer

Dear God thank you for Your grace which is evident in my life. Guide me in all my ways to live for your glory in Jesus' name, Amen.

