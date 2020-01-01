WordDigest2020: Shine For God's Glory

Listen to article

" .......and cause thy face to shine;."

[Psalm 80:3b] KJV

Asaph in the above text requested for thy face to shine. The construction *thy* *face* to *shine* tells us how Asaph needed answers pertaining to life.

The word *shine* with its origin from Hebrew " *ore*", meaning to *make* *luminous*, once again shows Asaph's quest for a glorious life.

Beloved you maybe in one difficulty or the other that needs God's intervention through Christ Jesus. Or a good opportunity to move you forward all of a sudden has backfired; arise and shine for the glory of God!

You might have fallen last year but the new year has come. God will make you luminous according to His riches in Christ Jesus in due time.

It is my prayer you shine in your job, marriage, business, academics, giftings (ministry), etc to the glory of God.

Now declare that ;' I will shine and shine again this year for God's glory in the mighty name of Christ Jesus, Amen.

Let me take this opportunity to thank you all for the loudest readership of WordDigest devotional messages. Happy and a prosperous new year.

Prayer

Dear Lord, thank you for ushering us into the new year. I receive grace and every supernatural release of treasures from above to shine in Jesus' mighty name, Amen

✍Rev. Ebenezer Zor

