Bawku; A Business Entrepreneur Married in a colourful Islamic ceremony!

Listen to article

It was 8:00 am on December, 1st 2019 when I received a marriage invitation card via WhatsApp; quickly, I had to reposition myself to get a good network in order to download the WhatsApp pictures send to me from a young man I so admire as he sees me as his Mentor in academia. I quickly replied ‘I have to make time to attend this wedding’. The counting began in weeks, to days and finally, the event took place on the 29th December 2019.

The wedding is described as a brace for Mr Rauf Kundimah who graduated in November 2019 from the University for Development Studies (Wa Campus) and now happen to settle down with Sa-ada Imoro a teacher Trainee at Bagabaga College of Education, Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana. Undoubtedly, these two events will surely go down in his life some great memories in the year 2019.

Remarkably, Rauf Kundimah’s nickname Obiana is a business entrepreneur dealing in general construction works and building material. A business that is their family legacies is fast making a mark within the Bawku Municipality and its environs. Rauf will embrace the year 2020 as an entrepreneur, service personnel and a family head as he has formally completed the Islamic married rights.

Some friends who grace the occasion

The significance of this marriage, as well as the article, is to share with the world the untold story of a young man who is the best example of respect, humility and modesty. His sense of personality is admired by many elderly people and his colleagues who are inspired by his lifestyle despite coming from a home which is ‘quite a privilege’. He has all the luxury to fornicate yet he chose to marry which is more dignified.

The occasion was colourful with friends and visitors wearing white materials ranging from wooden to lice; batakari to polis cotton; and from fugu to wax’s prints. Some of the friend, classmates and loved one's present include; Hardi Oga and Honourable Salawildeen (Youth Employment Agency) and, Obra Chairman, Roo papa and Jamal. The rest were: Fatawu (Photos), Aminu, Jay T, Awal and Sugar. There were over 1,000 people including invited guests, friends and family members. We wish Mr and Mrs Rauf happy and blissful marriage.

Author: Tahiru Lukman

Tel: 0209154057 / 0551018778

Email: [email protected]

Job; Youth Activist/ Development Consultant