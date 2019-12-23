Quick Credit Marks 10 Years; 9 Employees Rewarded To End The Year

It was indeed a night to remember and will forever go down memory lane as nine employees from Quick Credit, each walked away with car.

The end of year dinner and awards started with an interaction of the STAFF with the CEO on how the year has being, the challenges and achievements.

This was to align with the entire staff ahead of 2020. The CEO and Founder of Quick Angels and Quick Credit Mr. Richard Nii Armah Quaye opened the forum for interactions after which how the journey from Quick Credit to Quick Angels was played for staff.

According to him, this year also marks his 10 years anniversary as an entrepreneur and it's a perfect time to talk staff through his journey.

In his speech for the night he said I have marked a decade since the inception of Quick Credit and over 6months at my new Company, Quick Angels and I must say it has been an overwhelmingly intriguing experience.

With support from the Board, Management and Staff, we are very determined to take over the respective areas we serve Ghanaians and to travel beyond the shores of this country as we have even started.

This year's end of year dinner is a special one -Marking ten years of a successful business, Quick Credit and barely a year of a thriving business Quick Angels and also other international partnerships we have signed and still seeking.

We are on a transformational journey. Another transition phase will begin for Quick Credit next year and that will duly be announced officially. And for Quick Angels we will be signing more wonderful partners in addition to the 30 we have successfully signed.

This festivity is certainly the best time to reflect and celebrate the goodness of God to our various companies, our hard work in order to propel us to even do better in the coming years.

We have done a lot in 2019, let's prepare even bigger for 2020.I strongly believe 2020 will be that year where we will win some big and serious Adventures.

He ended his speech ''I have asked the leadership team both at Quick Credit and Quick Angels to be very focused on EXECUTION. Delivery is extremely important and delivery means following up, following through the process, taking ownership and also looking out for improvement. In 2020, Delivery must be FLAWLESS.

As a business entity, it was a perfect time to reflect on the goodness of God to the entire business.

The melodious choir were there to entertain audience .9 staff each walked away with a Matiz car for long service as they mark 10th years anniversary. Over all employee of the year also took home Gh 10,000 .Among some of the awards for night include best cashier Accra and Kumasi Best cashier Accra, Best cashier Kumasi, Best Field officer Accra, Best Field officer Kumasi, Best Credit Analyst Kumasi, Best Credit Analyst Accra, Best Branch Manager Kumas, Best Branch Manager Accra, ,Best Branches Sales Kumasi, Best Branches Sales Accra-Taborah ,Best Branch for Chronic Kumasi Best Branch for Chronic Accra.

In attendance were dignitaries such as Ceo of EIB Network Bola Ray, Ceo of Pink berry Ghana Kobby Awuah and C.E.Os. Of all our signed partners at Quick Angels.

There were a lot to eat and drink .The event was held at Mensvic Hotel.

Quick Credit is a micro credit company licensed by bank of Ghana as a Micro Credit Institution under the Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) Act.

They have 21 branches in Ghana specifically Accra (13 branches) and Kumasi (8 branches) with their head office currently at Flamingo, Accra, opposite Susan Clinic while Quick Angels is the First Angel Investor Company in Ghana that seeks to support both potential and existing entrepreneurs as well as businesses that wants to scale up with equity funding .