Emelia Enuson -Ghanaian Young Female Entrepreneur

MISS EMELIA ENUSON is a Senior Manager and Head of the Exclusive Banking at Access Bank Ghana Plc. Her portfolio spans Private Banking, Women Banking as well as Embassies and NGO’s.

Prior to her appointment as Head of Exclusive Banking, EMELIA worked as the Head of Corporate Communications and Brand Management at the Bank for five years where she managed the Bank’s reputation through integrated marketing and communication strategies. Under her leadership, the Bank built enormous brand value and grew to become one of the most respected banks in the industry winning many awards including “Best Bank for Corporate Social Responsibility” twice and the coveted “Bank of the Year” award in 2013. In October 2013, she won the Extra Mile award by Woman 2.1 Summit for achievements in Communications and Media.

She has over a decade’s experience in Media, working as Managing Editor and News

Anchor at JOY FM, Ghana’s most influential private radio station. She also hosted Ghana’s flagship current affairs programmes AGENDA on TV3 and NEWSFILE on Multi-Media’s JOY NEWS channel, on JOYFM and Online. She won many awards including Local on Air Campaign for the BBC Africa Radio Awards in 2007, and the Best News Reporting (Radio) award of the Ghana Journalists Association in the same year. During her years of journalism practice Emelia contributed articles to BBC’s Focus on Africa Magazine and co-produced several documentaries for the World Service.

Emelia's love for media saw her return to night time television as host of TV3’s current affairs programme AGENDA between 2015/2016 and won the CIMG television progamme of the year in 2016. .

Emelia has served in many capacities where her contributions and insights have facilitated the development of the media landscape in Ghana. She has been involved in several programs and initiatives directed at shaping national and social policies as well as responsible corporate behavior.

Her portfolio on Women Banking ensures Emelia collaborates with Women Organizations in Public and Private Sector Institutions, religious organizations and entrepreneurial groups to inspire, empower and connect women to opportunities.

