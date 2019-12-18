Resense Brings New Level Of Wellness Experience & Luxury To West Africa

Accra, 17 December 2019 – After years of research, detailed design and planning, global wellness company Resense is thrilled to open the new Resense Spa & Wellness at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra, Ghana.

The Resense Accra experience has been carefully crafted to fully immerse guests in a holistic wellness experience which is locally cognisant and delivered with luxury European service. Resense has worked closely with the owner to support his vision to redefine luxury wellness in Accra and West Africa, creating a 'home away from home' for business and leisure guests in the region.

The design approach for the Resense Spa offers guests a modern and warm atmosphere with a combination of large spaces and contemporary luxury materials and details, notably white marble, leather, natural stone and wood. The highlight of the design stems in modern and African art being displayed throughout the space and making the spa a “living art gallery”.

Occupying 3,000 square metres (32,000+ square feet), the Resense Spa is spread over 3 floors, each with its own specialisation.

The first floor, dedicated to the spa, features 10 luxury treatment rooms and offers a wide variety of warming and cooling experiences, including a traditional Hammam and separate male and female bathing facilities with sauna, aroma steam room, Laconium beds, whirlpool baths and experience showers. This floor invites guests across a dramatic threshold into a lounge with the atmosphere of a chic private members' club.

The second floor, opening in Q2 2020, will offer a comprehensive beauty corner with a hair & beauty salon and a barber. With separate ladies' and gentlemen's beauty lounges, guests may enjoy hair, nail or barber services or simply relax in the spa café and treat themselves to a glass of champagne, good quality juices and healthy dishes made from fresh and natural ingredients that are rich in vitamins and minerals.

The third floor is dedicated to fitness facilities with a fitness centre and Life Fitness equipment, a multi-exercise studio offering yoga classes and a variety of fitness classes.

Accentuating Resense's core philosophy that 'It's always about the guest', visitors to the spa will be guided through the spa menu by a Private Health Concierge, ensuring that each visit is personal and tailored to the individual's needs.

The Resense Spa's Definitive Experiences pay homage to ancient bathing traditions and use natural therapies with a luxurious and innovative approach. The centrepiece of those Definitive Experiences is the beautifully designed Hammam where the highest quality materials, finishes and warm mosaic details will delight the most demanding guests.

Guests may indulge in 'The Journey' where a soft black soap cleanse, a purifying ghassoul wrap and a massage come together to delight the senses. For those aiming for ultimate hydration, 'The Hammam' revitalizes the body using traditional Kessa mitt and Moroccan black soap in the intimacy of the luxurious Hammam. Last but not least, 'The Turkish Bathing Ceremony' invites guests to take a journey to total serenity and fulfilment and revisit the secrets of traditional Turkish baths.

The Resense Private Spa Membership is the most exclusive in Accra and will allow local guests to receive a myriad of benefits, privileges and personalised service, far beyond that of a typical spa membership. Private Members will not only have full access to the facilities but will also be able to complement their wellness experience with unique benefits such as personal training sessions, exclusive access to all wellness events & seminars; and health-assessment sessions to set wellness objectives & programmes as well as complimentary amenities.

“Resense Accra provides guests with a classical European service, a luxurious atmosphere and an element of surprise. We provide experiences, rather than treatments, in a highly personalized way and in a spa that will be the highlight of West Africa's wellness.” says Emma Darby, Chief Operating Officer - Resense.

About Resense

Resense is an international wellness company providing owners, investors and luxury hoteliers with successful & enduring wellness solutions from our head offices in Geneva and Beijing. With more than 50 Spa & wellness facilities in operation and development in over 30 countries, Resense is a leading global expert on Spa & wellness development and performance.

We specialize in creating and operating luxury Spas and Spa brands through our expert consulting services in all disciplines including concept, design, sustainability, pre-opening, training, marketing, business planning, and ongoing management support on long-term agreements (15-20+ years). We also innovate and invent high effective technology to actively support our teams to connect with our guests and deliver optimum commercial performance & distinction for our clients.

About Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra - https://www.kempinski.com/en/accra/hotel-gold-coast-city/

Resense Spa is located at the heart of Ghana's capital in the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra. The hotel features 269 rooms with entry-level rooms to an expansive 50 sqm: the largest room size in Accra. The hotel offers world-class conference facilities and a variety of dining options. Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra is the centrepiece of a ground-breaking ongoing development for the capital; encompassing offices, residential and retail space. The hotel offers access to 7,000 sqm of shopping facilities and 1,750 sqm of event space.