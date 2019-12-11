CEO Of Merck Foundation, Rasha Kelej, Makes It To The List Of 100 Most Influential Africans 2019

The CEO of Merck Foundation, Rasha Kelej, has been recognized for her efforts to empower women in general with a special focus on infertile women.

Through the “Merck More Than a Mother” campaign, which is a historic movement that aims to empower childless and infertile women, Dr. Kelej has been recognised.

The foundation is able to do this by empowering women through information, education, and change of mind

Rasha Kelej, who hails from Egypt, commenting on her inclusion, emphasized, “I am thrilled and honored to receive this recognition and to be included in this prestigious list among such an eminent group of people.”

“As an African and an Egyptian woman, I strongly feel the need to empower girls and women, to be able to help them reach their true potential.”

“Through our Merck Mother Than a Mother Campaign, we have always strived to bring a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility on all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders.”

Dr. Kelej added: “By supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses, in addition to empowering girls in Education and women in STEM fields. It’s all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.”

She was very optimistic that the award would motivate her to do more for women.

“This recognition will motivate me to do more. It is my turn now to empower other women in my beautiful continent, I promise to use my influence and experience to support women and girls as much as I can,” she reiterated.

About ‘Merck More Than A Mother’ Campaign

“Merck More Than a Mother” is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education, and change of mindsets.

This powerful campaign supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe and effective fertility care.

It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management, and male infertility.

In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media and art, the initiative also provides training for fertility specialists and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.