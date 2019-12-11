Fashion Connect Africa Launched In Accra With Victoria Michaels AsThe Face

An African fashion-art event dubbed “Fashion Connect Africa” (FCA) has been launched in Accra at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel on Monday as part of events lined up for 2019 Year of Return program.

The FCA is aimed at promoting the African creative spirit, exposure for both Ghanaian and the African Fashion industry players.

It also seeks to bring together global fashion players and the indigenous African fashion industry on the same platform to share ideas, solutions and find a way forward for the industry.

Slated for December 30 at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, the main event promises to debut as one of the most monumental events in Ghana’s fashion industry history, a unique and glamorous convergence that will bring together decision makers, socialites, diplomats, fashion stakeholders, enthusiasts, music lovers, celebrities and members of the diaspora community.

Top model Victoria Michaels who was unveiled as the face of FCA in an address expressed optimism about African fashion taking over the world stage with events like the FCA despite challenges in the industry.

“Though we have seen a lot of collaborations among Africans in different regions, and the Fashion Industry as a whole, yet the industry still remains small scale as members of the African Fashion Industry do not have enough resources that will enable them have the same global visibility as their peers in other developed regions. This is the reason why Fashion Connect Africa was born,” she stated.

“Our vision is to create a global platform that empowers and gives a voice to both the established and upcoming creatives in the fashion Industry. We believe that regardless of wherever you are located on the continent, so far as your crafts meet International standards, it should be made visible, available and accessible to the rest of the world,” she added.

Monday night launching ceremony was attended by a number fashion and showbiz personalities. Among them were Martha Ankomah, KOD, Pappy Kojo and Fred Nuamah. Also in attendance were Head of the European Union

Delegation to Ghana, Ms Diana Acconcia and Mr. Akwasi Agyemang who is the CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority.

Also patrons were thrilled by amazing music and comedy performances by Kwan Pa and Hogan the Comedian.

The FCA is sponsored by the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Ostec Ghana, Apolonia City,Vlisco,Woodin,So aesthetics and supported by Melcom Ghana,Tamis Company Ltd,G4S Security, European Union, PWC and Switch Car Rental.