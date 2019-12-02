Dr. Felix Anyah Grabs A Double At 2019 Most Respected CEO Awards

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and Founder of the Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm, Dr. Felix Anyah, on Friday grabbed two awards at the 2019 Ghana's Most Respected CEO Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre Dome.

Dr. Felix Anyah was awarded the MOST RESPECTED CEO for 2019 and the MOST RESPECTED CEO for Healthcare and Wellness.

This is the second time Dr. Felix Anyah has won the overall MOST RESPECTED CEO after winning it in 2018.

This is the latest phenomenal achievement among several other prestigious awards won by Dr. Felix Anyah from his values of truth, integrity, transparency, sacrifice, charities for the needy and humility with boldness, innovation, passion, commitment, confidence, stoicism.

The 2019 Ghana Industry CEOs Awards is the second of what has now become an annual awards scheme aimed at identifying and publicly recognizing the most outstanding chief executives in corporate Ghana across a wide range of sectors. Eligible awardees include CEOs of both private and public sector corporations and institutions.

Awardees are usually selected by the Ghanaian public who will first nominate CEOs for shortlisting, following verification of the nominations; and who will subsequently vote for the shortlisted nominees with those receiving the highest votes in each sector category being declared the winners by the scheme’s official Validation partners.

The awards will be conferred on the winners in each sector at a five star, red carpet strictly by invitation awards conferment ceremony scheduled for Accra in November 2019 at the Accra International Conference Center.

TBE also organizes several annual award schemes, including its flagship Business Executive Excellence Awards and the Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards among others; as well as corporate/institutional events such as conferences, seminars/workshops, and networking fora.

About Dr. Felix Anyah

Dr. Felix Kwaku Anyah recently bagged two awards at this year’s 2019 edition of the Ghana Business Quality And Pride Awards.

Dr. Anyah, who is also the Former CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital won The Healthcare Business Icon Award & Pride Of Volta for himself whilst the Premium Quality Spa & Health Tourism Business Pride Award went to his medical company Holy Trinity Spa & Health Farm.

He is a Nobel Laureate United Nations ‘Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)

Dr. Anyah established the Holy Trinity Medical Center in 1988 and has grown to be an outstanding health sector with 42 Doctors and over 300 auxiliary staff.

The Holy Trinity SPA—the integrative health wing—is the first of its kind in the whole of Africa—after 14 years.

An efficient HEALTHCARE MANAGER, he won the EXCELLENCE IN PRIVATE SECTOR HEALTHCARE AWARD for the Private Sector Healthcare by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana in 1999.

In 2017, he was adjudged the overall BEST CEO in GHANA and BEST CEO Healthcare (Both Public and Private 2017.

He is the Best HEALTH CEO of the Year 2018; Best HEALTHCARE CEO of the Year 2018; Best CEO in Health Facility Management 2018; Best Integrative Medicine Practitioner 2018; Best Occupation Health Practitioner.

Dr. Anyah Pioneering Role in WELLNESS in West Africa has been rewarded with the SPECIAL AWARD for PROMOTION OF HEALTHY SOCIETY by the society of Private Medical and Dental Practitioners.

In 2008 and 2009, Dr. Anyah received the NELSON MANDELA AWARD for Exemplary Leadership and Transparent Virtues , The Golden Star Award for Exemplary Leadership in Health in West Africa by Security Watch Nigeria in Abuja, Nigeria.

He also received the Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Outstanding Merit/Africa Leadership Award.

Dr. Felix Anyah was born on 29 November 1950 into a poor family of Christian faith healers who do not use orthodox medicine when sick. He was given the name Gamesu, meaning the one who ends worries and brings comfort.

His surname was derived from the characteristics of a tree called ‘Ayatsi’ in Ewe and represents – Truth, Boldness, Unbreakable and strength in Christ.

As ‘Gamesu’ Dr. Anyah is committed to end the suffering of the poor or disadvantaged. Among his numerous kind and charitable social activities include:

• Adoption of the Kaneshie cripples home in 1989 for free medical care for the past 30 years.

• Establishment of the ‘HELP THE EPILEPTIC’ charity for free drugs to epileptics nationwide who cannot afford their drugs since 1995 to date.

• In 2012, he built an ultramodern welding shop for an alcoholic he had rehabilitated in Sogakofe and this was commissioned by the then Deputy Minister of Health.

• Many motocyclists in Sogakofe protect themselves with free donation of 300 Helmets from Dr. Anyah’s benevolence.

• Several Fishermen have had their livelihood improved with fully motorized canoes for deep fishing on the Volta River.

• Dr. Anyah retrained an ex-convict, provided him a furnished accommodation and sponsored him to be a Plumber in Sogakofe.

• Under the Department of Social Welfare in the South Tongu District. Dr. Anyah provided a seed capital of 1,000 Ghana Cedis to epileptics and wheel chairs and 3-wheeled motorized vehicles to cripples— all numbering over 100.

As an acting CEO AT THE Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Dr. Anyah donated:

• 7.5HP Water pump to supply water to the 6 storey surgical block

• 3HP Air Conditioners to the Physiotherapy Unit.

• Motorcycles to the Security Department

• Flat Screen Television sets to the Renal Department

• Mattresses to the Polyclinic

• Stocks of anaesthetic drugs for emergency surgeries to improve the welfare of patients and functioning of the hospital.

As any ANYAH, Dr. Anyah with entrepreneurial and biblical boldness albeit fraught with peril, sought the court judgment on his new integrative medical Department which was misconstrued to be a hotel – and won at the High Court.

He grew up in Christian faith, passion for helping solve people’s problems, humble yet inwardly bold. He imbibed the following healthy lifestyle from the culture of the faith healers church; regular walkercises, healthy eating, adequate sleep, positive attitudes and passion for complementary and alternative medicine including prayer, meditation, steam bath with herbs.

His aim to become a lawyer was changed to a medical doctor when he escaped death with severe pneumonia and was abducted from parents by grandaunt, who had him recover with orthodox medicine.

He grew up with excellent human relations, entrepreneurial spirit, philanthropy, marketing, writing and counseling skills and with boldness to use the legal system to advance his career.

In 2003, as a member of the Ghana Medical & Dental Council – a statutory body for the regulation of medical practice in Ghana, he researched, published and advocated professionally ethical advertising for medical practitioners.

This has positively changed the early very conservative position of the Council against professional advertising by doctors in Ghana. In 2007, Dr. Anyah won a landmark case in medical jurisprudence in court against the Government of Ghana (Value Added Tax), on the payment of VAT by his novel Health SPA by using the WHO definition of Health – “a state physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual wellbeing and not only absence of disease” –

This judgment has widened the view of ill-health by practitioners, policy makers and parliament who earlier emphasized physical diseases. Dr. Anyah has been a role model and counsellor for young doctors on ETHICS, BUSINESS and SUCCESS in Medical Practice – shaped by his several awards of excellence in BUSINESS;

Ghana Golden Jubilee Business and Financial Excellence (GOLD) Award – (National Award) Ministry of Trade, Industry President Special Initiative(PSI); (PSD) (2007)

Leader in the Private Medical Sector Award in Ghana, 2003 and

Leader of the Health Sector Award, 2009

1st Ghana Business & Financial Service & Excellence Awards (Gold Award) (2008)

Best Entrepreneur Health Services Award (2011)

Dr. Anyah’s belief in faith-healing and other alternative and complementary medicine together with his success as an orthodox medical practitioner influenced his leadership role in INTEGRATIVE HEALTHCARE and has made him the “Father” of Integrative Medicine in Ghana.

The plush, riverbank Holy Trinity SPA offers integrative medicine in the care of several ill-health including physical addictions to cocaine, heroin, alcohol, mood disorders, obesity, stress management, health vacation, wellness, aesthetic medicine, convalescence and healthy lifestyle conferencing.

The SPA is a major Health/Medical Tourism destination in West Africa, with several awards including:

The “Most Patronized Medical Tourism Destination in West Africa” (2010) by the New Ghanaian Magazine (2010)

The “Best” Health/Medical Tourism Destination in West Africa by the West Africa Magazine (2008)

The pioneering role by Dr. Anyah in WELLNESS in Ghana has been rewarded with the;

Special Award for promotion of a Healthy Society in Ghana by the Society of Private Medical and Dental Practitioners (2008)

National Honour – Contribution to Primary Health Care in Ghana b y Ghana Employers Association (1998)

The Nelson Mandela Gold Award for Exemplary Leadership & Transparent Virtues (2008)

Golden Star Award for Exemplary Leadership in Health Delivery in West Africa (2008)

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Outstanding Merit – Africa Leadership Award by West Africa Magazine (2004)

Dr. Anyah was appointed Chairman of the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency – a rare privilege and honour for a private medical practitioner to be appointed by the government to head a new Statutory Public Agency for REGULATION AND LICENSING of all health facilities in Ghana (2015 -2016).

These national appointments flow in part, from several recognitions of excellence including:

Life Time Achievement In Medical Practice In Ghana (Pillars of Modern Ghana Awards) (2015)

Hall of Fame Inductee- Medical & Health Services Honours of the year 2015 (presented by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana in 2016)

People’s Choice Practitioners Award-Outstanding Private Health Facility Honours of the year 2017 (presented by Media Men Ghana)

Made In Ghana Awards- Business Support Health Services of the year 2015 (presented by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana in 2016)

Best Integrative Medicine Provider of the year 2015 (presented by The Business Executive Excellence Awards (2016)

Best Health Spa Facility in West Africa of the year 2015 (Gold Category) – Presented by The International Star Quality Awards in 2016

Excellent Service for Security, Peace, and Safety in Africa and for an incisive – Security Watch (Nigeria) (2009)